US Market Report for Dentures 2018 - Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

DUBLIN, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "US Market Report for Dentures 2018 - MedCore" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Dentures are available as full and partial devices. Full dentures are required when a patient is edentulous whereas partial dentures cater to patients that are missing some, but not all teeth. Partial dentures are growing in popularity as Americans are requiring fewer full arch replacements with improved oral health. Partials can be made with either a rigid or flexible framework. Rigid frameworks are often fabricated out of plastic or a light alloy such as titanium or chrome cobalt. Flexible partials are gaining popularity as they offer patients an increased level of comfort.

With changes in demographics and Medicaid regulations, many patients are outliving their dentures. Consequently, the denture market will continue to grow. Improved oral health has also affected the number of full and partial dentures that are requested annually in the United States.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Research Methodology

2. Disease Overview

2.1.1 Periodontal Disease

2.1.2 Gum Disease

2.1.2.1 Gingivitis

2.1.2.2 Periodontitis

2.1.3 Dental Cavities

2.1.4 Injury Trauma

3. Product Portfolios

3.1.1 Crowns And Bridges

3.1.2 Dentures

3.1.3 Cad/Cam Devices

3.1.3.1 Milling Systems

3.1.3.2 Standalone Scanners

3.1.3.3 Chairside Systems

3.1.3.4 Intraoral Scanners

3.1.3.5 Cad/Cam Software

3.1.4 Inlays And Onlays

3.1.5 Veneers

3.2 Fda Recalls

3.2.1 3M

3.3 Clinical Trials

3.3.1 3M

4. Denture Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Analysis And Forecast

4.2.1 Total Denture Market

4.2.2 Total Full Denture Market

4.2.3 Partial Denture Market

4.3 Unit Analysis

4.3.1 Full Denture Unit Analysis Breakdown By Fabrication Method

4.3.2 Full Denture Unit Analysis Breakdown By Case Type

4.3.3 Partial Denture Unit Analysis Breakdown By Material

4.4 Drivers And Limiters

4.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Companies Mentioned



Glidewell Laboratories

National Dentex Corporation

Modern Dental

Dental Services Group

Affordable Dentures Inc.

Aspen Dental

Dentsply Sirona

Smile Brands

ClearChoice

Ivoclar Vivadent

Heraeus Kulzer

VITA North America

DenMat

Myerson

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6fj2tn/us_market_report



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716