US Market Report for Dentures 2018 - Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

The "US Market Report for Dentures 2018 - MedCore" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Dentures are available as full and partial devices. Full dentures are required when a patient is edentulous whereas partial dentures cater to patients that are missing some, but not all teeth. Partial dentures are growing in popularity as Americans are requiring fewer full arch replacements with improved oral health. Partials can be made with either a rigid or flexible framework. Rigid frameworks are often fabricated out of plastic or a light alloy such as titanium or chrome cobalt. Flexible partials are gaining popularity as they offer patients an increased level of comfort.
With changes in demographics and Medicaid regulations, many patients are outliving their dentures. Consequently, the denture market will continue to grow. Improved oral health has also affected the number of full and partial dentures that are requested annually in the United States.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1. Research Methodology
2. Disease Overview
2.1.1 Periodontal Disease
2.1.2 Gum Disease
2.1.2.1 Gingivitis
2.1.2.2 Periodontitis
2.1.3 Dental Cavities
2.1.4 Injury Trauma
3. Product Portfolios
3.1.1 Crowns And Bridges
3.1.2 Dentures
3.1.3 Cad/Cam Devices
3.1.3.1 Milling Systems
3.1.3.2 Standalone Scanners
3.1.3.3 Chairside Systems
3.1.3.4 Intraoral Scanners
3.1.3.5 Cad/Cam Software
3.1.4 Inlays And Onlays
3.1.5 Veneers
3.2 Fda Recalls
3.2.1 3M
3.3 Clinical Trials
3.3.1 3M
4. Denture Market
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Analysis And Forecast
4.2.1 Total Denture Market
4.2.2 Total Full Denture Market
4.2.3 Partial Denture Market
4.3 Unit Analysis
4.3.1 Full Denture Unit Analysis Breakdown By Fabrication Method
4.3.2 Full Denture Unit Analysis Breakdown By Case Type
4.3.3 Partial Denture Unit Analysis Breakdown By Material
4.4 Drivers And Limiters
4.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Glidewell Laboratories
- National Dentex Corporation
- Modern Dental
- Dental Services Group
- Affordable Dentures Inc.
- Aspen Dental
- Dentsply Sirona
- Smile Brands
- ClearChoice
- Ivoclar Vivadent
- Heraeus Kulzer
- VITA North America
- DenMat
- Myerson
