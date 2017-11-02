Visionary Behind Autonomous Marketing Platform Honored for "Changing the Landscape of Contemporary Marketing"

Albert Technologies LTD (AIM: ALB.L), makers of autonomous digital marketer AlbertTM, today announced that CEO Or Shani has been recognized as one of DMN's 2017 40Under40 winners. DMN is a leading provider of digital and data-driven marketing analysis, research, and content. Each year, it honors 40 marketing executives who are reshaping and redefining the marketing industry. The complete list of 2017 DMN 40Under40 winners is available at http://www.dmnews.com/40-under-40/

Shani is in good company, joining CEOs from companies such as IMAX, Epsilon and Salesforce on this year's list. DMN's 40Under40 honors marketing professionals who have achieved unparalleled success through creativity, innovation, support, leadership and company advancement.

Since 2010, Shani has been actively rewriting the course of history for the marketing industry, beginning by reverse engineering the logic and intuition of digital marketing teams to create Albert, a completely self-driven artificial intelligence marketing platform.

Shani has since guided the company from its technical roots to a fast-growing category leader. Brands like Harley-Davidson, Dole, EVISU and others are now using Albert to autonomously analyze, execute and optimize digital marketing campaigns. Through his work guiding brands' adoption of Albert, Shani is simultaneously shaping how humans and machines will work together across industries.

"It's an honor to be a part of the 40Under40 Awards and to be recognized among such accomplished individuals within the marketing community," said Or Shani. "This award is a testament to Albert's commitment to driving the use of artificial intelligence in the marketing industry, and leading the development of this cutting-edge technology in the business world."

On November 30, 2017, DMN will host the 40Under40 Awards dinner at the Dream Downtown in New York. Details about the awards and the complete list of 2017 winners are available at http://www.dmnews.com/40-under-40/

About AlbertTM

Albert, created by Albert Technologies, LTD. (AIM: ALB.L), is the world's first and only fully autonomous digital marketer. The enterprise-level artificial intelligence platform drives digital marketing campaigns from start to finish for some of the world's leading brands. Albert liberates businesses from the data and technology complexities of digital marketing-not just by replicating their existing efforts, but by executing them at a pace and scale not possible by human teams. "He" accomplishes this by wading through mass amounts of data, converting this data into insights, and autonomously acting on these insights, across channels, devices and formats, in real time. Brands such as Harley Davidson, Gallery Furniture, EVISU, and Dole Asia credit Albert with significantly increased sales, an accelerated path to revenue, the ability to make more informed investment decisions, and reduced operational costs. Visit albert.ai.

