Binary Tree announces new service: Domino on Azure

KENDALL PARK, New Jersey, Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --More and more enterprises are moving from IBM Notes to Microsoft 365 or Exchange without retiring their Domino application servers. To solve this issue, Binary Tree, a leader in enterprise digital IT transformations, launched its newest managed service, Domino on Azure to help move an enterprise's Domino applications to the Microsoft Azure Cloud.

For enterprises and their IT department retiring their Domino servers for a migration to the Microsoft Cloud means a significant undertaking including increased costs and labor. Binary Tree's Domino on Azure migrates the Domino server to Azure, eliminating the need for in-house, on-premises IBM servers and server maintenance. In addition, Binary Tree offers to manage this process on either their tenant or the client's tenant.

"Often, enterprises complete a mail migration to the Microsoft Cloud, yet leave their Domino Servers running on-premises for many more years to host applications," said Binary Tree's Chief Technology Officer Vadim Gringolts. "While we understand the importance of business-critical applications, we also understand the headaches caused by the maintenance and administration of legacy servers. To solve these pains, we have released Domino on Azure to host and manage Domino servers in the Azure cloud, easing the burden on our clients."

By 2022, two-thirds of n-tier legacy workloads will have migrated off-premises, according to Gartner. Many enterprises begin with a transformation from IBM Notes to the Microsoft Cloud and may wait years before migrating their applications. With the right planning and management, enterprises can reduce unnecessary costs and increase user adoption by retiring Domino servers and enabling a new, modern platform and its key workloads without spending years in a holding pattern.

The benefits of modernizing legacy Domino applications to Azure include:

Eliminating in-house hardware, networking, security and operational dependency on the legacy infrastructure.

Freeing up personnel from operating and administering the legacy platform, allowing them to focus on more strategic activities.

Improving the performance of legacy applications because they are operating on a more modern infrastructure.

Reducing the overall Domino Server footprint because it can support more applications on fewer servers.

Increasing ROI as it increases organization's adoption of Azure.

Demonstrating commitment to evolve from the legacy to a modern platform.

The new Domino Application Services creates a clear and realistic approach for legacy application transformation and enables future use, compatibility, and operability. In addition to Domino on Azure, Domino Application Services includes Application Lifecycle Planning, Application Assessment, Application Data Migration and Application Redevelopment.

About Binary Tree

Since 1993, Binary Tree has transformed more than 7,000 global clients and 40 million users, including seven million users to Office 365. The company is a Microsoft Gold Partner and a globally preferred vendor for Office 365. Its headquarters are located outside of New York City with global offices in France, Germany, Singapore, Sweden and the U.K. Its award-winning software and services help companies modernize email, directories and applications by moving and integrating them to the Microsoft cloud. The company's business-first approach helps plan, move and manage the transformation process from end to end so that clients can stay focused on their core businesses. Binary Tree's experts deliver low-risk, successful IT transformations. Visit www.binarytree.com for more information.

