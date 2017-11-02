Linda Bernardi joins Element AI as Chief Product and Strategy Officer to accelerate the adoption of AI at corporations worldwide.

Element AI, an artificial intelligence company that delivers groundbreaking AI solutions, announced today the strategic hiring of Linda Bernardi, IBM's former Chief Innovation Officer of IoT and Cloud. Bernardi is joining Element AI in the position of Chief Product and Strategy Officer. She will lead product strategy, development and research, ensuring the creation and deployment of cost effective products and services that will ultimately increase the adoption of AI globally.

Bernardi, an industry veteran, brings over two-decades of experience in helping companies successfully migrate and adopt new technologies. In her previous role at IBM, she helped change the IoT and big data analytics landscape by integrating AI and cognitive capabilities; developing a comprehensive pipeline of innovative products for Fortune 100 companies around the world. Bernardi is also an accomplished business writer, having recently published her highly anticipated second book.

"We are thrilled that Linda is joining our team," said CEO Jean-François Gagné. "Element AI was founded to transform current businesses with AI applications to help them remain competitive into the next century -- this requires a significant paradigm shift and Linda is acutely qualified to accelerate this shift for enterprises. Linda exemplifies the exceptional executives we seek by sharing our vision of leveraging AI to revolutionize industries. We are excited to have her lead our strategic product development, as well as our fundamental and applied research initiatives in collaboration with world class academic institutions. We believe her efforts, combined with our product offerings, will shape the future of AI in the world."

"My entire career has been centered around data and enabling corporations to make more intelligent decisions," said Bernardi. "Joining Element AI is the logical continuation of our shared mission of preparing corporate culture to mindfully adopt AI products and services that will transform the way we operate and invest. For me, that means leveraging the unique talent and resources at Element AI to help companies embrace innovation based on customer needs. I am thrilled to be working with the best, most dedicated minds in AI to create innovative AI products and services that will undoubtedly help businesses level up. Element AI's world class academic research team, their deep industry experience and profound understanding of the AI space is a match made in heaven that will dramatically change many industries in the years to come. I am proud to now be part of this talented team."

Element AI solves the world's most difficult problems for organizations worldwide; delivering AI applications that give companies a competitive edge to outperform their competition. Serial entrepreneurs Jean-François Gagné, Nicolas Chapados, and Yoshua Bengio, a pioneer of deep learning, founded Element AI in October 2016 with the goal of empowering industry by leveraging the talent of elite AI academics. Drawing on their extensive backgrounds and success in research and industry deployment, Element AI is uniquely poised to deliver innovative AI products, solutions, and contribute to applied AI research.

To learn more about Linda Bernardi and her new role at Element AI as Chief Product and Strategy Officer, please check out this video: https://youtu.be/dmSVOi2IYdg

About Element AI:

Element AI delivers groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence solutions to enterprise companies, bringing together the best AI experts and top entrepreneurs to produce next generation AI capabilities for any organization. Element AI is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec and raised a $102M Series A round in 2017 from leading investors including BDC Capital, Data Collective, Fidelity Investments Canada, Hanwha, Intel Capital, Microsoft Ventures, National Bank, NVIDIA GPU Ventures, and Real Ventures. http://www.elementai.com

