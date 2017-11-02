Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their recent sales force effectiveness study on the healthcare industry. The client, a healthcare service provider, wanted to develop and implement an improvised sales model about detailing channels and physician access.

Sales Force Effectiveness Helps a Health Care Services Client Increase Sales by 10%. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the sales force effectiveness experts at Quantzig, "Businesses these days depend on sales force effectiveness to identify and cater to the changing needs of the healthcare industry customers."

The healthcare industry is moving towards a more patient-centric approach to target profitable customers and maintain a strong relationship with their customers. The salesforce is a crucial engine for the growth of the healthcare sector. Most healthcare providers are investing in salesforce effectiveness studies to improve organic growth and increase their profit margins.

The solution offered by Quantzig helped the client to increase their overall sales margin by 10%. The healthcare services client was able to gain a holistic approach to sales and marketing. Additionally, the client was able to gain insights on the effectiveness of materials sales tactics, and ideas to improve current business models.

This sales force effectiveness solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Achieve an overall 10% increase in sales margins

Notice difference in the sales percentage compared to the past few years

This sales force effectiveness solution offered predictive insights on:

Helping to improve new industry models

Developing competencies according to the current market needs

View the complete sales force effectiveness study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/sales-force-effectiveness-healthcare

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

