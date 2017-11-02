Bitcoin Gold ForkAlmost daily, investors are bombarded with headlines about the Bitcoin Gold fork, yet basic questions are often overlooked. For instance, How to get Bitcoin Gold? How many BTG exchanges are there? Is Bitcoin Gold mining any different from regular Bitcoin mining? Should you invest in Bitcoin Gold?...These are the questions that matter to investors. We've done our best to answer them below, but first, you need to understand why the fork happened in the first place.The Bitcoin split, otherwise known as the Bitcoin Gold fork, happened for the same reason as previous cryptocurrency forks. Some developers propose an upgrade to Bitcoin (BTC), but they need.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...