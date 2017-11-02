Efficient 5G Spectral Utilization shown with World's First Compact NOMA Chipset

Field tests show this promising technology enables up to 2.3x Spectral Efficiency improvement

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT DOCOMO, Inc. (DOCOMO) and MediaTek Inc. (MediaTek) announced today successful field tests of an important new feature for ultra-high speed and high-capacity 5G communication. By combining Non-Orthogonal Multiple Access (NOMA)[1]-- a technology proposed by DOCOMO - and Multi-User Interference Cancellation (MUIC)[2] technology proposed by MediaTek and enabled on the test chipset, the field experiment resulted in a up to 2.3x spectral efficiency improvement when compared with single user MIMO using the same transmit/receiver antenna configuration. With the NOMA and MUIC technologies proposed by DOCOMO and MediaTek, this experiment verifies the spectral efficiency improvement has potential for 5G standardization.

In this experiment, three test devices are situated at different locations, with super-positioned signals transmitted from a base station, at the same frequency, for different devices at the same time. The test results confirm the interfered signal can be successfully recovered thanks to the interference cancellation technology implemented in the test chipset. This provided up to 2.3x spectral efficiency improvement compared with existing technologies.

MediaTek will continue R&D on its 5G platforms with technologies such as NOMA/MUIC that provide a better user experience, particularly in dense urban environments. MediaTek and DOCOMO are committed to promote global standardization and the commercial deployment of 5G by 2020.

Terminology

[1] "Non-Orthogonal Multiple Access (NOMA)" is a technology that enables the base station to simultaneously transmit signals to multiple devices in the area at the same time and using the same frequency by controlling the transmission power to each device and making the interference cancellation process of other interfering signals easier by each device. [2] "Multi-User Interference Cancellation (MUIC)" is a technology to remove unwanted signals at device side when a base station simultaneously transmits multiple signals to a number of devices in an area.

Technology Experiment Outline

The base station was equipped with four 3.5GHz antennas and communicated with three devices located at different distances from the base station, in a small cell environment. All three devices used in this experiment were equipped with the world's first NOMA/MUIC capable chipset, with dimensions equivalent to those of commercially available smart phones.

About NTT DOCOMO

NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator with over 75 million subscriptions, is one of the world's foremost contributors to 3G, 4G and 5G mobile network technologies. Beyond core communications services, DOCOMO is challenging new frontiers in collaboration with a growing number of entities ("+d" partners), creating exciting and convenient value-added services that change the way people live and work. Under a medium-term plan toward 2020 and beyond, DOCOMO is pioneering a leading-edge 5G network to facilitate innovative services that will amaze and inspire customers beyond their expectations. DOCOMO is listed on stock exchanges in Tokyo (9437) and New York (DCM). www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english

About MediaTek

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us

as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes, wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals through smart technology. We call this idea Everyday Genius and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

