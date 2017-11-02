

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump reacted furiously and repeatedly called for death penalty to the main accused in the deadly terrorist attack in New York City.



'NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. Death penalty,' Trump said on Twitter Wednesday about Sayfullo Saipov, who carried out the attack.



And in an early morning tweet Thursday, the President said: 'Would love to send the NYC terrorist to Guantanamo but statistically that process takes much longer than going through the Federal system. There is also something appropriate about keeping him in the home of the horrible crime he committed. Should move fast. Death penalty!'



New York state has banned capital punishment, but since the charges filed against Saipov are federal, the government can override it, reports say.



Sayfullo Saipov was charged with terrorism offenses by US prosecutors, who said the Uzbek immigrant has been planning the attack since once year ago.



The 29-year old Uzbek immigrant told investigators that he decided to carry out the truck attack to inflict maximum damage against civilians.



He plowed through a busy bike path in Lower Manhattan Tuesday night, mowing down pedestrians and cyclists before hitting a school bus and shooting with an imitation gun.



Eight people, including five Argentinians and a Belgian citizen, were killed and a dozen others injured in the ISIS-inspired assault.



The White House said Saipov would be considered as an enemy combatant, signaling a possible detention for him without access to normal rights.



