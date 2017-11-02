Conversion Rates Increase 300% in First Four Months

SDL, a leader in global content creation, management, translation and delivery, today announced that China Eastern Airlines, one of the three major airlines in mainland China, serving over 100 million passengers globally per year (ranked 7th globally), has selected SDL's technology to power its digital expansion plans, helping to overcome the language and cultural challenges involved in engaging with new international consumers.

China Eastern wanted to distinguish itself from other Chinese national airlines on the global stage, as well as improve conversion rates, retain website visitors and create a window into its range of services.

Using SDL's web content management platform and SDL Translation Management System (TMS) China Eastern relaunched its main website (CEAir.com), along with 14 local country websites (across nine languages). The technology allows it to create and localize experiences for consumers in their own language. This also means that China Eastern no longer needs to engage with third party affiliates or agencies.

"In today's global digital environment, it's essential that businesses maintain strong global connections with customers," said Allan Hall, Chief Revenue Officer, SDL. "We are proud to provide China Eastern Airlines with the ability to not just reach but connect and communicate with people on a local, personal level."

SapientRazorfish delivered the design prototype for CEAir.com in just eight weeks. Within four months of the website launch, China Eastern achieved impressive results including an increase in conversion rates by 300% and unique views by 19%, as well as a bounce rate reduction of 37%.

-ENDS-

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited is one of the three major airlines in Mainland China. Currently, it operates a fleet of over 600 aircrafts, with average age less than 5.5 years, being one of the youngest fleets in major airlines in the world. As a member of the SkyTeam Alliance, CEA serves over 100 million passengers globally per year and ranks 7th in the world. Through its air network, CEA now reaches 1,052 destinations in 177 countries. Frequent Flyers of Eastern Miles are privileged with 672 lounges worldwide within all 20 SkyTeam member airlines.

About SDL

SDL (LSE:SDL) is the global innovator in language translation technology, services and content management. Over the past 25 yearswe've helped companies delivertransformative business results by enabling powerful, nuanced digital experiences with customers around the world. Are you in the know? Find out why 78 out of the top 100 global brands work with us at SDL.com and follow us on LinkedIn Twitterand Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171102005652/en/

Contacts:

Denis Davies

SDL Corporate Comms

ddavies@sdl.com