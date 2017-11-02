Traditional Japanese natural materials are reborn as paint using the latest technology, and can contribute to betterment of global health standards.

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Head office: Osaka, President: Hiroshi Ishino) will exhibit at "MEDICA 2017" Dusseldorf, Germany from Monday, November 13 to Thursday, November 16.

"MEDICA" is the world's largest international medical device exhibition and international forum expecting over 130,000 visitors.

At this exhibition, we will display "SHIQUY (flexible plaster paint)" developed by our company enabling the awareness and its benefits to health to as many people as possible.

This product is a paint product made of "Shikkui," a traditional Japanese natural material, with excellent functions.

"SHIQUYs functions include anti-viral anti-bacterial, humidity control and deodorization properties.

"Shikkui" used in castles and warehouses of Japan since about 1300 years ago, could only be applied by specialized professional plaster painters. However, Kansai Paint's technology has made it possible for this product to be used like regular paint and be used by anybody and on soft materials such as paper, fiber and plastic sheet.

Collaboration with other technologies and industries will allow the possibility of this paint to be explored and therefore new product development which can contributeto the betterment of global health.

MEDICA 2017

Date: 13th (Mon) to 16th (Thu) November

AM 10:00-PM 6:00

Location: Dusseldorf Trade Fair Centre

(Please visit [B39] in Japan Pavilion in Hall 16 for our exhibition.)

Technologies and products:

SHIQUY Partition

SHIQUY Tent

SHIQUY Mask

SHIQUY Curtain

SHIQUY Filter

SHIQUY Tapestry

Entrance tickets will be presented to the first 100 applicants. We will accept applications via e-mail starting today.

(1 day ticket): Regular price 60 Euro (approx. 8,000 Yen)

For tickets, please e-mail us at info@als.kansai.co.jp with name company name department telephone e-mail by Friday, November 10.

Maximum allowed tickets per company is 5 and tickets hold a single-day validity.

