Herald Finance: 2 Stocks To Have On Your Radar On Thursday

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2017 / With earnings season upon us, the market continues to gain as tech companies like Apple, Alibaba, and Blue Apron are set to announce earnings ahead of the bell. With that being said, here are two active companies to have on your radar during Thursday's trading session.

Lexington Biosciences, Inc. (OTCQB: LXGTF) is a medical device company that is developing the HeartSentry, which is a new non-invasive diagnostic device to measure and monitor cardiovascular health. Lexington Biosciences recently announced that they have received their trial units for the HeartSentry device.

Company President Eric Willis stated, "We are delighted to take delivery of these first HeartSentry human-use units from our manufacturer. The design and production team have worked for nine months to perfect the HeartSentry technology and device design, and we have achieved a significant milestone by moving the HeartSentry out of the lab and into a hand-held mobile unit ready for clinical trials. We look forward to being able to commence study enrollment in our upcoming HeartSentry clinical study in order to gather the foundational dataset aimed at supporting FDA clearance."

The company has seen an increase in trading activity over the last two weeks of trading resulting in shares of (LXGTF) jumping 24.78% from lows of on October 13th of $0.347 to Wednesday's (11/1/17) closing price of $0.433.

Ocera Therapeutics, Inc. (OCRX) a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of OCR-002 surged Thursday morning (11/2/17) 57.27% after news that they have been acquired by Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals. During Thursday's pre-market trading session, (OCRX) surged from lows of $1.10 to pre-market highs of $1.73.

"We believe OCR-002 has the potential to help thousands of patients whose hepatic encephalopathy is insufficiently treated by current therapies," stated Linda S. Grais, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Ocera. "We're excited by the additional development capability and commercial reach that can be gained by becoming part of Mallinckrodt. With this focus, I'm confident this important treatment can be successfully brought to market."

HERALD FINANCE

About HeraldFinance.com

HeraldFinance.com ("HF") is owned by MAD Media Publishing LLC, a Nevada corporation. HF produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. HF has not been compensated: an affiliate company of HR, Midam Ventures, LLC has been compensated $100,000.00 by Ellis Stewart, LLC for a period beginning October 1, 2017 and ending November. 1, 2017 & Midam Ventures, LLC has been compensated an additional $150,000.00 by Ellis Stewart, LLC for a period beginning November 1, 2017 and ending December. 1, 2017 to publicly disseminate information about (LXGTF). We may buy or sell additional shares of (LXGTF) in the open market at any time, including before, during or after the Website and Information, provide public dissemination of favorable Information. We own zero shares.

