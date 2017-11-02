

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) announced, for 2017, adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share is now expected to be in the range of $3.83 to $4.00, revised from prior guidance range of $3.58 to $3.94. Net revenues are projected to be in the range of $181 to $183 million compared to previous outlook of $181 to $190 million.



Third-quarter adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share was $1.11, as compared to adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.77 in the prior year period. Net revenues were $48.2 million, an increase of 25% as compared to the same period in 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX