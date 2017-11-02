US Market Report for Crohn's Disease Immunology Drugs 2018 - Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

DUBLIN, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "US Market Report for Crohn's Disease Immunology Drugs 2018 - MedCore" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Endoscopy procedures and biopsy are commonly used in the diagnosis of Crohn's disease as well as medical imaging and description of the disease and symptoms. There are no medications or surgery that can cure Crohn's disease. The treatment directs to minimize the effect of symptoms, maintain remission and prevent deterioration in the patient's condition.



Treatment options include medication to control the symptoms, lifestyle and dietary changes, reduction of stress, moderate activity and exercise. Acute treatment involves antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs and corticosteroids. Prolonged use of corticosteroids has significant side-effects; as a result, they are, in general, not used for long-term treatment. Most of these therapies (aminosalicylates, steroids and immunomodulators) provide symptomatic improvement but fail to change the disease course.



Aminosalicylates are often more effective in ulcerative colitis. This treatment showed positive results in mild to moderate UC. Aminosalicylates may be helpful to control mild inflammation and symptoms of CD. Monotherapy is an option to induce remission in people with a first presentation or a single inflammatory exacerbation of CD. It is usually offered with a conventional glucocorticosteroid (prednisolone, methylprednisolone or intravenous hydrocortisone).



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1. Version History



2. 9-Step Methodology



3. Mechanism of Action

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Tumor Necrosis Factor (Tnf)

3.1.2 B-Cell Inhibitors

3.1.3 Interleukin Inhibitors

3.1.4 Janus Kinase Inhibitors

3.1.5 Co-Stimulation Modulators



4. Product Assessment

4.1 Key Marketed Products

4.1.1 Abatacept (Orencia)

4.1.2 Adalimumab (Humira)

4.1.3 Certolizumab Pegol (Cimzia)

4.1.4 Etanercept (Enbrel, Benepali)

4.1.5 Golimumab (Simponi)

4.1.6 Infliximab (Remicade, Inflectra, Remsima, Flixabi, Renflexis)

4.1.7 Natalizumab (Tysabri)

4.1.8 Rituximab (Rituxan, Mabthera, Rixathon, Truxima)

4.1.9 Tocilizumab (Actemra/Roactemra)

4.1.10 Tofacitinib (Xeljanz)

4.1.11 Ustekinumab (Stelara)

4.1.12 Vedolizumab (Entyvio)

4.2 Key Products in Pipeline

4.2.1 Barcitinb (Olumiant)

4.2.2 Guselkumab (Tremfya)

4.2.3 Cobitolimod (Kappaproct)

4.2.4 Mavrilimumab

4.2.5 Sirukumab

4.2.6 Vobarilizumab

4.3 Products in Development By Core Companies

4.4 Clinical Trial By Disease

4.4.1 Rheumatoid Arthritis

4.4.2 Crohn'S Disease (Cd)

4.4.3 Ankylosing Spondylitis (As)

4.4.4 Psoriasis (Ps)

4.4.5 Ulcerative Colitis (Uc)



5. Country Profile



6. Crohn's Disease Market



Companies Mentioned



AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

UCB S.A.

