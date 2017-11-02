Infiniti Research, a global competitive and market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their recent market opportunity analysis on the construction industry. The client, a heavy machinery manufacturer, wanted to expand their business into new market segments. The main aim of the client was to devise strong strategies to help them pursue growth in new product spaces. The client also wanted to understand the market and come up with a beneficial plan to save costs.

According to the market opportunity experts at Infiniti, "With rapid urbanization, the demand for building machinery is rising. Thus, major heavy machinery manufacturers have started using market opportunity analysis to determine market opportunities and build effective products."

With the advancements in traditional end-user businesses, the demand for heavy machinery is constantly rising. Market opportunity analysis takes into account the available technology, financial capabilities, and the competitive readiness of any firm before taking action. Leading heavy machinery manufacturers are also adopting market opportunity analysis solutions to identify new market opportunities and stay ahead in the market.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to recognize the various segment-based loopholes and strategies to overcome them. The client was able to adapt to the changes to suit the market needs in a profitable fashion. Additionally, the client was able to come up with an innovative plan to help them venture into new product spaces.

This market opportunity analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Develop business goals and strategies for building effective plans

Identify potential competitors

This market opportunity analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Improving their overall market knowledge

Identifying a suitable market opportunity

