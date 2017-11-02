

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PG&E Corp. (PCG) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $578 million, or $1.12 per share. This was up from $471 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 6.0% to $4.52 billion. This was down from $4.81 billion last year.



PG&E Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $578 Mln. vs. $471 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.7% -EPS (Q3): $1.12 vs. $0.94 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.91 -Revenue (Q3): $4.52 Bln vs. $4.81 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -6.0%



