Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ECR) ("Cartier") is pleased to announce that a 7000-meter drill program has been launched on the Fenton property, situated 50 km south-east of Chapais. Two drills will be employed for this program in order to explore the depth extension of the gold mineralization of the Fenton deposit (FIGURE).

The Fenton deposit was drill up to a depth of 200 meters. The deeper drilling of this program aims at increasing the dimensions of the deposit. The drill holes will also test the Dyke Zone (FIGURE), which could lead to outlining additional gold bearing zones peripheral to the Fenton deposit.

The following are a selection of historical results from the Fenton deposit:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Channel Samples1 Drill Hole Intersections1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9.9 g/t Au / 13.5 m 7.7 g/t Au / 13.9 m inclus dans 4.8 g/t Au / 25.4 m ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5.9 g/t Au / 16.5 m 8.0 g/t Au / 8.0 m inclus dans 2.3 g/t Au / 52.0 m ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6.2 g/t Au / 12.0 m 6.4 g/t Au / 4.0 m inclus dans 2.0 g/t Au / 47.8 m ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.2 g/t Au / 4.3 m inclus dans 2.4 g/t Au / 24.7 m ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lengths are expressed along drill core axis. The true thickness was not determined. 1Cartier believes the information is reliable, but has not re-assayed any of the drill core. Additional drilling will be necessary to confirm the results from previous drilling programs.

A historical estimate, reports 426,173 tons grading 4.66 g/t Au corresponding to 63,885 oz Au of which 23,643 oz Au are located in the first 50 m below the surface. This estimate was made in 2000 by M. Denis Chenard, Eng. Datac Geo-Conseil Enrg on behalf of Boreal Exploration from 73 holes drilled on the three main areas of the Fenton Gold Deposit. This calculation was performed with a lower cut-off grade of 2.0 g/t Au and true minimum thickness of 1.0 m. The qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the resources covered by the estimate as current mineral resources to date. The Issuer does not consider the resources covered by the estimate as current mineral resources to date as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

"The Fenton property is situated 50 km north of the Windfall Lake gold deposit and 50 km east of the Bachelor Mine " commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO of Cartier adding, "This drill program aims at increasing the potential of the project in an area already known as being favorable".

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Ressources Quebec, is a leading player in mineral exploration in Quebec. Its mission is to explore, discover and develop mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM has participated in more than 350 exploration projects and contributed to major discoveries of gold, diamonds, lithium and other minerals.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The scientific and/or technical information presented in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gaetan Lavalliere, P. Geo., Ph. D. and Vice President for Cartier Resources. Mr. Lavalliere is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

