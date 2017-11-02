

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Enbridge Inc. (ENB, ENB.TO) reported that its earnings attributable to common shareholders for the third-quarter were C$765 million or C$0.47 per share compared to a loss of C$103 million or C$0.11 per share last year.



Available cash flow from operations for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was C$1.334 billion, or C$0.82 per common share, compared with C$852 million, or C$0.92 per common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2016.



The company re-affirmed 2017 Available cash flow from operations per share guidance range of C$3.60-C$3.90 per common share.



Enbridge plans to file an application with the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) to amalgamate Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc. and Union Gas Limited. Given the complimentary nature of these franchises, the amalgamation is expected to provide benefits to both the rate payers and the shareholders. This filing will initiate the regulatory review process which is expected to continue into 2018. Assuming an acceptable regulatory outcome, the amalgamation would be expected to take effect in 2019.



