After implementing the B Sharp platform, leading specialty hospital Casey House seeks top global HIMMS standing

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2017) - As part of a multi-year agreement to manage electronic health records with Casey House, Canada's only stand-alone hospital focused on HIV/AIDS care, VitalHub (TSXV: VHI) subsidiary B Sharp has successfully and cost-effectively completed a project to move to paperless clinical documentation. Casey House has submitted the survey to determine their HIMSS level now that the B Sharp platform has been implemented. HIMSS is a global, cause-based, not-for-profit organization focused on better health through information technology. Currently, there are only 9 hospitals at Stage 6 and 2 Stage 7 HIMSS accredited hospitals in Canada.

Robert Lazar, CEO of B Sharp said, "Many small inpatient settings have not been able to adapt EHR solutions because of the costs associated with this. They either have to partner with a larger organization to use their system that may not meet their exact requirements or continue to use paper. The B Sharp solution allows for the implementation of a full comprehensive EHR system that we believe is up to HIMSS 7 standards."

The project is the focus of an article in the November 2017 edition of Canadian Healthcare Technology entitled Casey House goes from paper-based care to paperless EHR in 18 months. Adil Ali, IT manager at Casey House noted in the article that because Casey House made maximum use of the functionality of the B Care solution, "…the resulting transformation in care processes and outcomes at Casey House may very well qualify it as a Stage 7 hospital in the HIMSS Analytics EMRAM program."

The B Sharp platform is designed to achieve maximum clinical utility and support high-quality reporting and decision support.

About VitalHub

VitalHub delivers an innovate platform for the creation of mobile health applications that increases productivity within healthcare settings. The VitalHub platform provides the ability to integrate existing individual healthcare applications while maintaining the control, security and privacy essential in healthcare. VitalHub's applications are focused on the fast-growing mental health and long term care markets and the company plans to strategically acquire and grow business in these areas. Currently over 50 healthcare institutions across Canada use products from VitalHub and its subsidiaries.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, ON, and publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange: VHI

About Casey House:

Casey House is Canada's first and only stand alone hospital for people living with HIV/AIDS. Through our innovative and comprehensive approach to health care, we remain one of the few places where people with HIV/AIDS can seek care without judgment. We are more than a place that saves lives, we are a place that speaks up, shines understanding through compassion, and empowers our clients to get better.

