Battery Elimination in Electronics and Electrical Engineering Markets, 2028

The "Battery Elimination in Electronics and Electrical Engineering 2018-2028" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This new report explains why we need to do this and why even partial success promises major benefits to society and new business opportunities.

For example, Internet of Things nodes cannot be deployed in hundreds of billions if their batteries have to be replaced. At least 80% of the potential for IoT will be denied us since they need to be working decades from now despite being inaccessibly embedded in concrete of bridges and buildings, on billions of trees and so on. Think of remote communities and the emerging nations having electric vehicles that are virtually maintenance free and passed between generations to give travel almost free of charge. Return to a distant planet to find your robots still at work. The report analyses new breakthroughs promising to make all this possible and more.

It explains how batteries have serious limitations of cost, safety, performance and life. Learn how lithium-ion batteries will dominate the market for at least ten years and probably much longer yet no lithium-ion cell is inherently safe and no lithium-ion battery management system can ensure safety in all circumstances. Tesla says it will have solar bodywork on all its electric vehicles but, as this trend from "components in a box" to structural electronics and electrics progresses, the batteries are the problem because even solid state ones swell and shrink in use. They would destroy bodywork.

The report uniquely examines the many ways of eliminating batteries, confounding the skeptics with many examples currently operating, from electronics to buses and the power grid. Learn how batteries are needed less and less with the advent of energy harvesting with greatly improved continuity such as Airborne Wind Energy and multi-mode. It is noted that electronics and electrics need far less energy nowadays, making battery elimination more feasible: think ultra low power ARM chips, LEDs and high voltage, high speed traction motors for example.



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

1.1. The need for batteries

1.2. Batteries are a huge success

1.3. Problems with batteries

1.4. Ongoing lithium-ion fires and explosions

1.5. Impact of maintenance (battery change)

1.6. How to improve, shrink and eliminate batteries

1.7. Drivers and facilitators of battery elimination

1.8. Peak in car sales k - goodbye to most lead-acid batteries

1.9. Roadmap to elimination of energy storage and sales resulting

1.10. Best practice of energy storage elimination today

1.11. Dynamic charging from road Korea

1.12. Battery elimination from currently developed land-based technologies

1.13. Robot ships, off-grid power, diesel genset replacement: high power off-grid without batteries

1.14. Grid, microgrid, genset without batteries one day

1.15. Many more EH transducer options arriving

1.16. Market forecasts 2018-2028



2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. What is wrong with batteries, alternatives

2.2. Many solutions at low and high power, problems in between

2.3. Battery Eliminator Circuits BEC

2.4. Other uses and BEC development

2.5. Solar and wind power reinvented: latest news



3. ELIMINATING ENERGY STORAGE FROM BUILDING CONTROLS, CELLPHONES, ROBOT SHIPS

3.1. Building controls: EnOcean

3.2. Building controls without energy storage: EnOcean Alliance

3.3. Cell phone that requires no batteries

3.4. Robot ships: energy independent without batteries?

3.5. Microgrid progresses to no battery



4. INTERNET OF THINGS NODES WITHOUT ENERGY STORAGE: ENOCEAN

4.1. Easy to install

4.2. Fast Installation

4.3. Flexible Adaption

4.4. More than just the primary function

4.5. System

4.6. Protocol choice

4.7. Distance

4.8. Frequency

4.9. Protocol options

4.10. Bluetooth and Bluetooth Smart

4.11. Beacons and Sensor Nodes

4.12. Switches

4.13. Sensors

4.14. Power supply for wireless sensors and beacons

4.15. Energy Harvesting

4.16. Two way EnOcean: Dolphin Modules & White Label Products now IOT

4.17. EnOcean - Information for Intelligent Systems

4.18. Silvair partnership July 2017



5. ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND E-COOKING PROGRESS TO NO BATTERY

5.1. IFEVS electric restaurant van: cooks pasta without using battery.

5.2. Nanowinn Microbus China

5.3. Land water and air: low to high power

5.4. EIV operational choices

5.5. Stella Lux passenger car Netherlands

5.6. Resolution and EVA solar racers University of Cambridge, UK

5.7. Vinerobot micro EIV France, Germany, Italy, Spain and a similar project in Australia Autonomous

5.8. Extreme lightweighting: Solar Ship EIV inflatable fixed wing aircraft Canada Autonomous, sun alone

5.9. Northrop Grumman surveillance airship up for 10 years

5.10. Vinerobot micro EV France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia

5.11. Sunnyclist Greece

5.12. Solar golf cars



6. GRID WITHOUT ENERGY STORAGE?

6.1. Overview

6.2. Conference comment



7. ENERGY HARVESTING TECHNOLOGIES FOR BATTERY REPLACEMENT

7.1. Overview

7.2. Definition

7.3. Features of EH

7.4. Low power vs high power off-grid

7.5. Types of EH energy source

7.6. Ford and EPA assessment of regeneration potential in a car

7.7. EH by power level

7.8. EH transducer options compared

7.9. Energy storage technologies in comparison

7.10. EH system architecture

7.11. Energy Harvesting Maturity

7.12. Popularity by technology 2017-2027

7.13. Some energy harvesting highlights of Event in Berlin May 2017

7.14. Market drivers

7.15. History of energy harvesting

7.16. Problems that are opportunities



8. APPLICATIONS NOW AND IN FUTURE

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Energy harvesting is an immature industry

8.2. Where is EH used in general?

8.3. Regional differences

8.4. EH is sometimes introduced then abandoned

8.5. Lower power ICs and different design approach facilitate low power EH adoption

8.6. Building control, BIPV, IOT for communities, local grid

8.7. Uses in vehicles

8.8. Manufacturers

8.9. Toyota view in 2017 with image of the new Prius Prime solar roof



9. TECHNOLOGIES AND SYSTEMS

9.1. Overview

9.2. Comparison of options



10. TECHNOLOGY: ELECTRODYNAMIC

10.1. Overview

10.2. Choices of rotating electrical machine technology

10.3. Airborne Wind Energy AWE



10.4. Typical powertrain components and regenerative braking

10.5. Trend to integration in vehicles

10.6. Human-powered electrodynamic harvesting

10.7. Electrodynamic vibration energy harvesting

10.8. Electrodynamic regenerative shock absorbers and self-powered active suspension

10.9. Flywheel KERS vs motor regen. braking

10.10. 3D and 6D movement

10.11. Next generation motor generators, turbine EH in vehicles



11. TECHNOLOGY: PHOTOVOLTAICS

11.1. Overview

11.2. pn junction vs alternatives

11.3. Wafer vs thin film

11.4. Important photovoltaic parameters

11.5. Some choices beyond silicon compared

11.6. Tightly rollable, foldable, stretchable PV will come

11.7. OPV

12. TECHNOLOGY: THERMOELECTRICS

12.1. Basis and fabrication of thermoelectric generators TEG

12.2. Choice of active materials 12.3. Benefits of Thin Film TE

12.4. TEG systems 12.5. Automotive TEG

12.6. Powering sensor transceivers on bus bars and hot pipes

12.7. High power thermoelectrics: tens of watts

12.8. High power thermoelectrics: kilowatt



13. TECHNOLOGY: PIEZOELECTRICS

13.1. Overview

13.2. Active materials

13.3. Piezo Effect - Direct

13.4. Piezo Effect - Converse

13.5. Piezo Options Compared

13.6. Piezo in cars - potential

13.6.1. Piezo EH powered tyre sensor

13.7. Piezo EH in helicopter

13.8. Consumer Electronics

13.9. Benefits of Thin Film

13.10. Benefits of elastomer: KAIST Korea

13.11. Vibration energy harvester (Joule Thief)

13.12. Challenges with high power piezoelectrics



14. CAPACITIVE ELECTROSTATIC

14.1. Principle

14.2. Interdigitated to elastomer

14.3. Capacitive flexible

14.4. Creating electricity from ocean waves: best places West Coast of North America, UK, Japan

14.5. Creating electricity from ocean waves: the dilemma

14.6. High power DEG capacitive wave power trials

14.7. MEMS Electrostatic Scavengers



15. MAGNETOSTRICTIVE, MICROBIAL, NANTENNA

15.1. Magnetostrictive

15.2. Microbial fuel cells

15.3. Nantenna-diode



16. TRIBOELECTRIC

16.1. Definition

16.2. Triboelectric dielectric series

16.3. Triboelectric dielectric series examples showing wide choice of properties

16.4. Triboelectric nanogenerator (TENG)

16.5. Achievement

16.6. Four ways to make a TENG

16.7. Be your own battery

16.8. Twistron from the University of Texas, Dallas

16.9. Triboelectric wave, tire and shirt power, Clemson University

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5hpt4j/battery







