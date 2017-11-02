Battery Elimination in Electronics and Electrical Engineering Markets, 2028

DUBLIN, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Battery Elimination in Electronics and Electrical Engineering 2018-2028" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This new report explains why we need to do this and why even partial success promises major benefits to society and new business opportunities.
For example, Internet of Things nodes cannot be deployed in hundreds of billions if their batteries have to be replaced. At least 80% of the potential for IoT will be denied us since they need to be working decades from now despite being inaccessibly embedded in concrete of bridges and buildings, on billions of trees and so on. Think of remote communities and the emerging nations having electric vehicles that are virtually maintenance free and passed between generations to give travel almost free of charge. Return to a distant planet to find your robots still at work. The report analyses new breakthroughs promising to make all this possible and more.
It explains how batteries have serious limitations of cost, safety, performance and life. Learn how lithium-ion batteries will dominate the market for at least ten years and probably much longer yet no lithium-ion cell is inherently safe and no lithium-ion battery management system can ensure safety in all circumstances. Tesla says it will have solar bodywork on all its electric vehicles but, as this trend from "components in a box" to structural electronics and electrics progresses, the batteries are the problem because even solid state ones swell and shrink in use. They would destroy bodywork.
The report uniquely examines the many ways of eliminating batteries, confounding the skeptics with many examples currently operating, from electronics to buses and the power grid. Learn how batteries are needed less and less with the advent of energy harvesting with greatly improved continuity such as Airborne Wind Energy and multi-mode. It is noted that electronics and electrics need far less energy nowadays, making battery elimination more feasible: think ultra low power ARM chips, LEDs and high voltage, high speed traction motors for example.
Key Topics Covered:
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS
1.1. The need for batteries
1.2. Batteries are a huge success
1.3. Problems with batteries
1.4. Ongoing lithium-ion fires and explosions
1.5. Impact of maintenance (battery change)
1.6. How to improve, shrink and eliminate batteries
1.7. Drivers and facilitators of battery elimination
1.8. Peak in car sales k - goodbye to most lead-acid batteries
1.9. Roadmap to elimination of energy storage and sales resulting
1.10. Best practice of energy storage elimination today
1.11. Dynamic charging from road Korea
1.12. Battery elimination from currently developed land-based technologies
1.13. Robot ships, off-grid power, diesel genset replacement: high power off-grid without batteries
1.14. Grid, microgrid, genset without batteries one day
1.15. Many more EH transducer options arriving
1.16. Market forecasts 2018-2028
2. INTRODUCTION
2.1. What is wrong with batteries, alternatives
2.2. Many solutions at low and high power, problems in between
2.3. Battery Eliminator Circuits BEC
2.4. Other uses and BEC development
2.5. Solar and wind power reinvented: latest news
3. ELIMINATING ENERGY STORAGE FROM BUILDING CONTROLS, CELLPHONES, ROBOT SHIPS
3.1. Building controls: EnOcean
3.2. Building controls without energy storage: EnOcean Alliance
3.3. Cell phone that requires no batteries
3.4. Robot ships: energy independent without batteries?
3.5. Microgrid progresses to no battery
4. INTERNET OF THINGS NODES WITHOUT ENERGY STORAGE: ENOCEAN
4.1. Easy to install
4.2. Fast Installation
4.3. Flexible Adaption
4.4. More than just the primary function
4.5. System
4.6. Protocol choice
4.7. Distance
4.8. Frequency
4.9. Protocol options
4.10. Bluetooth and Bluetooth Smart
4.11. Beacons and Sensor Nodes
4.12. Switches
4.13. Sensors
4.14. Power supply for wireless sensors and beacons
4.15. Energy Harvesting
4.16. Two way EnOcean: Dolphin Modules & White Label Products now IOT
4.17. EnOcean - Information for Intelligent Systems
4.18. Silvair partnership July 2017
5. ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND E-COOKING PROGRESS TO NO BATTERY
5.1. IFEVS electric restaurant van: cooks pasta without using battery.
5.2. Nanowinn Microbus China
5.3. Land water and air: low to high power
5.4. EIV operational choices
5.5. Stella Lux passenger car Netherlands
5.6. Resolution and EVA solar racers University of Cambridge, UK
5.7. Vinerobot micro EIV France, Germany, Italy, Spain and a similar project in Australia Autonomous
5.8. Extreme lightweighting: Solar Ship EIV inflatable fixed wing aircraft Canada Autonomous, sun alone
5.9. Northrop Grumman surveillance airship up for 10 years
5.10. Vinerobot micro EV France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia
5.11. Sunnyclist Greece
5.12. Solar golf cars
6. GRID WITHOUT ENERGY STORAGE?
6.1. Overview
6.2. Conference comment
7. ENERGY HARVESTING TECHNOLOGIES FOR BATTERY REPLACEMENT
7.1. Overview
7.2. Definition
7.3. Features of EH
7.4. Low power vs high power off-grid
7.5. Types of EH energy source
7.6. Ford and EPA assessment of regeneration potential in a car
7.7. EH by power level
7.8. EH transducer options compared
7.9. Energy storage technologies in comparison
7.10. EH system architecture
7.11. Energy Harvesting Maturity
7.12. Popularity by technology 2017-2027
7.13. Some energy harvesting highlights of Event in Berlin May 2017
7.14. Market drivers
7.15. History of energy harvesting
7.16. Problems that are opportunities
8. APPLICATIONS NOW AND IN FUTURE
8.1. Introduction
8.1.1. Energy harvesting is an immature industry
8.2. Where is EH used in general?
8.3. Regional differences
8.4. EH is sometimes introduced then abandoned
8.5. Lower power ICs and different design approach facilitate low power EH adoption
8.6. Building control, BIPV, IOT for communities, local grid
8.7. Uses in vehicles
8.8. Manufacturers
8.9. Toyota view in 2017 with image of the new Prius Prime solar roof
9. TECHNOLOGIES AND SYSTEMS
9.1. Overview
9.2. Comparison of options
10. TECHNOLOGY: ELECTRODYNAMIC
10.1. Overview
10.2. Choices of rotating electrical machine technology
10.3. Airborne Wind Energy AWE
10.4. Typical powertrain components and regenerative braking
10.5. Trend to integration in vehicles
10.6. Human-powered electrodynamic harvesting
10.7. Electrodynamic vibration energy harvesting
10.8. Electrodynamic regenerative shock absorbers and self-powered active suspension
10.9. Flywheel KERS vs motor regen. braking
10.10. 3D and 6D movement
10.11. Next generation motor generators, turbine EH in vehicles
11. TECHNOLOGY: PHOTOVOLTAICS
11.1. Overview
11.2. pn junction vs alternatives
11.3. Wafer vs thin film
11.4. Important photovoltaic parameters
11.5. Some choices beyond silicon compared
11.6. Tightly rollable, foldable, stretchable PV will come
11.7. OPV
12. TECHNOLOGY: THERMOELECTRICS
12.1. Basis and fabrication of thermoelectric generators TEG
12.2. Choice of active materials 12.3. Benefits of Thin Film TE
12.4. TEG systems 12.5. Automotive TEG
12.6. Powering sensor transceivers on bus bars and hot pipes
12.7. High power thermoelectrics: tens of watts
12.8. High power thermoelectrics: kilowatt
13. TECHNOLOGY: PIEZOELECTRICS
13.1. Overview
13.2. Active materials
13.3. Piezo Effect - Direct
13.4. Piezo Effect - Converse
13.5. Piezo Options Compared
13.6. Piezo in cars - potential
13.6.1. Piezo EH powered tyre sensor
13.7. Piezo EH in helicopter
13.8. Consumer Electronics
13.9. Benefits of Thin Film
13.10. Benefits of elastomer: KAIST Korea
13.11. Vibration energy harvester (Joule Thief)
13.12. Challenges with high power piezoelectrics
14. CAPACITIVE ELECTROSTATIC
14.1. Principle
14.2. Interdigitated to elastomer
14.3. Capacitive flexible
14.4. Creating electricity from ocean waves: best places West Coast of North America, UK, Japan
14.5. Creating electricity from ocean waves: the dilemma
14.6. High power DEG capacitive wave power trials
14.7. MEMS Electrostatic Scavengers
15. MAGNETOSTRICTIVE, MICROBIAL, NANTENNA
15.1. Magnetostrictive
15.2. Microbial fuel cells
15.3. Nantenna-diode
16. TRIBOELECTRIC
16.1. Definition
16.2. Triboelectric dielectric series
16.3. Triboelectric dielectric series examples showing wide choice of properties
16.4. Triboelectric nanogenerator (TENG)
16.5. Achievement
16.6. Four ways to make a TENG
16.7. Be your own battery
16.8. Twistron from the University of Texas, Dallas
16.9. Triboelectric wave, tire and shirt power, Clemson University
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5hpt4j/battery
