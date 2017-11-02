Panaya Launches Release Dynamix for Salesforce.com, Augmenting its Cloud-based Solution for Application Delivery

HACKENSACK, New Jersey, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based testing and continuous delivery platforms announced today the launch of Release Dynamix (RDx) for Salesforce.com. The cloud application solution designed specifically for Salesforce.com delivers daily certainty for the rapid delivery of high-quality changes in an agile environment. By identifying delivery risks ahead of time, RDx ensures that Salesforce modifications, projects and releases are moved into production confidently with data-based decision making.

As Salesforce systems scale within organizations, users lose visibility into the impact of changes and customizations. New features, dashboards, complex workflows, validation rules and formulas can make implementing change risky. RDx for Salesforce highlights change dependencies, pinpoints impacted areas and enables a transparent change delivery process so that you can foresee and resolve risks within Salesforce and third-party applications.

"As Salesforce use grows, innovation slows and flexibility evaporates," according to the April 2017 Forrester Report, Five ways to cut the risk of going all in with a Salesforce customer platform. "Why? Every app change risks breaking one of hundreds of data and process customizations, integration links, and third-party add-ons. The result: Every change requires long and expensive impact-analysis and regression testing projects - killing the responsiveness that made Salesforce attractive at the start."

Panaya RDx moves Salesforce professionals away from calculated guesswork to data-based decision making for application delivery. Organizations can now release high quality change rapidly, meeting user expectations and driving the business forward with:

A detailed summary of entities impacted by:

daily modifications, scheduled releases or major projects

daily modifications, scheduled releases or major projects A list of development and customization tasks, derived from project scope and assigned to team members

Test plan scoping according to impacted entry points

Continuous risk assessment and multidimensional views of potential risks

Since RDx was launched last May, over 40 enterprises have already successfully implemented the solution for quicker and higher quality delivery of software changes.

"With RDx, enterprises can fully realize the benefits of agile and continuous delivery methodologies, delivering innovation faster and with minimal risk." said Jake Klein, CEO of Panaya. "We recognized that Salesforce users were experiencing similar challenges, lacking visibility into the impacts associated with application change delivery. RDx for Salesforce offers customers the same advantages offered to SAP, Oracle or other packaged applications, tailored to one of the fastest growing apps in today's market. Using RDx, organizations can finally gain the visibility necessary to take back control of their complex, heavily customized Salesforce deployments."

Panaya will formally introduce Release Dynamix for Salesforce at Dreamforce (Infosys booth #1715), November 6 - November 9 in San Francisco. In addition, Panaya will be holding a session, Removing the Risk of Salesforce@Scale, on Wednesday, November 8th.

About Panaya

Panaya, an Infosys company, enables organizations to accelerate application change and continuously deliver innovation with its Enterprise Agile Delivery Platform. Panaya provides cloud based application delivery, and test automation and management solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end to end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2008, 1,600 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise applications.

http://www.panaya.com

Free Trial (http://www.panaya.com/enterprise-agile-delivery-demo/ )

Twitter @Panaya

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/mypanaya/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company-beta/35280/



Contact Information

Wes Rogers

Spicetree Communications

Mobile: +1-912-506-0869

wes.rogers@spicetreecom.com

Ronit Eliav

Panaya

Mobile: +972-54-2866663

reliav@panaya.com