After providing Canadian rooftop solar specialist Potentia Renewables with $83 million in May, Canada's second-largest public pension fund has now agreed to finance U.S. solar installer Sunrun with $40 million.

Canada's second-largest public pension fund, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), which is also known in English-language media as La Caisse, announced it will invest $40 million in U.S. rooftop specialist Sunrun.

CDPQ specified that the operation is part of the $234.5 million senior secured credit facility closed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...