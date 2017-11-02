The three projects are located in California and Nevada, and are owned by Capital Dynamics.

Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP (ABP), a pension fund for government and education employees in the Netherlands, has agreed to invest approximately €330 million ($383.8 million) in three utility-scale PV projects in the United States. All of the projects are owned by the Swiss-based asset management company Capital Dynamics.

One of the three project is the 250 MW (AC) Moapa Southern Paiute Solar Project in Nevada, which Capital Dynamics acquired from U.S. solar manufacturer First Solar for an unspecified sum in March. GE Energy Financial Services is also sharing minority tax equity interests in the project. First Solar commissioned the facility in March. The solar plant is the first utility-scale solar project completed ...

