

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech central bank raised its key interest rate on Thursday for a second time this year in a bid to check high inflation amid strong growth.



The bank board decided to increase the two-week repo rate by 25 basis points to 0.50 percent, the Czech National Bank said in a statement. The decision was in line with economists' expectations.



The bank also hiked the Lombard rate by 50 basis points to 1 percent and kept the discount rate unchanged at 0.05 percent.



In August, the bank had raised the key rate by 20 basis points, which was the first hike since February 2008. The move was also the first change in interest rates since November 2012, when the repo rate was cut to technical zero.



The CNB had abandoned a three-and-a-half-year long ceiling on the appreciation of the koruna in April.



Inflation climbed to 2.7 percent, which is near the bank's target of 2 percent, and core inflation hit a decade-high of 2.8 percent in September.



The CNB Governor Jiri Rusnok is set to hold a press conference at 2.15 pm local time.



'So far, the Council has moved cautiously in this tightening cycle, only hiking interest rates at meetings that coincide with the quarterly publication of the central banks' new economic forecasts (in August and today),' Capital Economics economist Liam Carson said.



'The next such meeting is in February. But a hawkish statement later today could be a signal that an earlier rate hike, at December's rate-setting meeting, is now on the cards.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX