

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) reported that its traffic in October 2017 increased 4.1% from October 2016, on a capacity increase of 3.1%.



The airline said its traffic for the month rose 4.1% to 18.30 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs from 17.57 billion RPMs in the same period last year.



Monthly capacity was 21.29 billion available seat miles or ASMs, up 3.1% from 20.65 billion ASMs in the prior year period.



Load factor for the month was 86.0%, up 0.9 points from 85.1% reported last year.



