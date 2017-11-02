PayCertify is the First Company to Offer Legitimate Merchant Processing Solutions for the CBD Industry

PayCertify is Known Around the World as One of the Top Merchant Processing Solutions for Ecommerce and Many Other Types of Processing

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2017 / Chase Harmer, CEO of PayCertify, is pleased to announce that his company is now offering merchant processing solutions for the CBD industry. As Harmer noted, PayCertify is the first in the industry to provide this service to CBD business owners.

To learn more about the merchant processing services that are tailored for the CBD industry, please check out http://www.paycertify.com/cbd-merchant-processing/.

"We are extremely excited to expand and position ourselves as the first legitimate merchant processing solution for the CBD industry," Harmer noted.

"The CBD industry is poised to do billions in revenue and help millions of people, but has no legitimate or stable way for business owners in the space to bill credit cards. We are excited to offer this fantastic program for entrepreneurs in the CBD industry."

This is not the only major announcement to come out of PayCertify in recent months. Not that long ago, the company - which has a global reputation as one of the best merchant processing services, offering high quality solutions for a number of merchants including Ecommerce, travel and high risk - made the news because of their multi-billion dollar deal with Mondee.

As a company spokesperson for PayCertify noted, cannabidiol, or CBD for short, is one of numerous cannabinoid molecules that is produced by the Cannabis plant.

Even though PayCertify only recently began to offer the merchant processing solutions for the CBD industry, the company is already getting rave reviews from happy clients who are delighted with the new service.

"I own an online store that sells CBD products. Before using PayCertify for our merchant processing, we were losing sales and constantly switching accounts. PayCertify has been a lifesaver that has helped us grow," noted a client in a review that is posted on the company's website.

Another client who left a testimonial, an online CBD retailer, also has words of praise for PayCertify.

"I have been processing 6 figures a month in CBD sales online using PayCertify and I always get paid fast and our accounts never go down and we never lose sales. PayCertify is the only stable credit card processing I have ever been able to find for my online store," he noted.

About PayCertify:

PayCertify helps merchants to process "card not present" transactions. They are known worldwide for their outstanding services and solutions for Ecommerce merchants, travel merchants, high risk merchant processing, and retail merchants. For more information, please visit http://www.paycertify.com/cbd-merchant-processing/.

Contact:

Emely Matus

E@relyy.com

13128694495

SOURCE: PayCertify