$14.5 Bn Sanitary Napkin Market: Global Industry Trends Report 2017-2022

The "Sanitary Napkin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global sanitary napkin market reached a value of around US$ 14.5 Billion in 2016.

There are a number of factors owing to which sanitary napkins have emerged as one of the most popular option for menstrual management. As a result of economic development and encouraging market conditions, the majority of women worldwide are now able to afford sanitary napkins. Although, this scenario varies in developed and developing regions. Diversification and innovations in the product design have facilitated the sanitary napkin market the developed regions.

On the other hand, in the developing regions, aggressive promotions, rising education levels, and various initiatives taken by government and NGO entities to increase the awareness about the benefits of using of hygiene products have led to a rise in the demand for sanitary napkins.

Further, the market is expected to reach a value of more than US$ 18 Billion, exhibiting a CAGR of around 4%.

Some of the major players are Procter & Gamble, Hengan International Group Company Limited, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Edgewell Personal Care Company and Kao Corporation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9smj2x/sanitary_napkin





