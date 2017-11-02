Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2017) - TNR Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNR) ("TNR" or the "Company") advises that McEwen Mining Inc. ("McEwen Mining") filed a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") on its 100%-owned Los Azules Copper Project location San Juan Province, Argentina and has issued a news release dated October 17, 2017 in relation to the PEA.

McEwen Mining announced that the technical report supporting the disclosure in its news release dated September 7, 2017 is now filed on SEDAR. McEwen Mining states, "The PEA, dated September 1, 2017, is entitled 'NI 43-101 Technical Report - Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Los Azules Project, Argentina,' and was prepared by independent 'Qualified Persons' (as that term is defined in NI 43-101) at Hatch Ltd."

The technical report, which includes the results of the preliminary economic analysis ("PEA"), is available on the McEwen Mining website and under the profile of McEwen Mining on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company holds a 0.36% royalty on the net smelter return ("NSR") of the entire Los Azules project. TNR summarized the PEA results in a news release issued on October 10, 2017.

