

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound plunged against its key counterparts in the European session on Thursday, after Bank of England raised its interest rate for the first time in a decade, but signaled that its future rate hikes would be limited and gradual.



The Monetary Policy Committee, headed by Governor Mark Carney, decided to lift the benchmark rate by 25 basis point to 0.50 percent. This was the first rate hike since July 2007.



The MPC voted 7-2 to raise the interest rate. Policymakers also voted to maintain the quantitative easing at GBP 435 billion.



Among the nine members, Jon Cunliffe and Dave Ramsden voted to keep the rate unchanged at 0.25 percent.



'The MPC now judges it appropriate to tighten modestly the stance of monetary policy in order to return inflation sustainably to target,' the bank said in a statement.



In his press conference, the BoE governor Carney said that the bank's further rate hikes would be gradual and limited, in order to continue to support the economy and keep unemployment low.



In economic front, survey data from IHS Markit showed that British construction activity signaled marginal upturn in October, driven by solid rise in residential building work.



The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.8 in October from 48.1 in September. Economists had expected the index to improve to 48.5.



The currency held steady against its major rivals in the Asian session, with the exception of the greenback.



The pound slipped by 1.9 percent to a 6-day low of 0.8899 against the euro, after having advanced to a 4-1/2-month peak of 0.8733 on Wednesday. The pound may possibly challenge support around the 0.90 area.



Final data from IHS Markit showed that Eurozone manufacturing PMI rose to an 80-month high of 58.5 in October from 58.1 in September. Nonetheless, the reading was slightly below the initial estimate of 58.6.



The pound lost 1.5 percent to hit a 3-day low of 1.3088 against the Swiss franc, compared to 1.3286 hit late New York Wednesday. Further weakness may take the pound to a support around the 1.30 region.



The pound slipped to a 2-day low of 149.44 against the yen, reversing from a high of 151.53 hit immediately after the decision. The pair finished yesterday's trading at 151.21. Continuation of the pound's downtrend may see it challenging support around the 148.00 mark.



Survey data from the Cabinet Office showed that Japan's consumer confidence improved unexpectedly in October to the highest level in just over four years.



The consumer confidence index climbed to 44.5 in October from 43.9 in September. Meanwhile, it was forecast to drop to 43.6.



The pound fell to a 6-day low of 1.3098 against the greenback, down by 1.5 percent from a high of 1.3299 hit at 9:45 pm ET. The pound is poised to challenge support around the 1.29 region.



Looking ahead, New York Fed President William Dudley will give closing remarks at the Alternative Reference Rates Committee Roundtable, hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York at 12:20 pm ET.



