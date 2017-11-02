

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential Financial (PRU) announced a profit for its third quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $1.323 billion, or $3.01 per share. This was up from $1.191 billion, or $2.66 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.71 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Prudential Financial earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.323 Bln. vs. $1.191 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.1% -EPS (Q3): $3.01 vs. $2.66 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.2% -Analysts Estimate: $2.71



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX