TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/17 -- ModiFace, the leading provider of Augmented Reality technology for the beauty industry, is today announcing the availability of a new edition of its popular web-based e-commerce try-on technology. This technology is first, launching in partnership with Bobbi Brown Cosmetics on their web and mobile web-ecommerce product pages. ModiFace's new web technology features several unique and patented capabilities including:

1 - Light Field Rendering which uniquely accounts for the level of light, texture, and shine in the photo or video and adjusts the makeup shades dynamically.

2 - ModiFace's latest advances in facial feature tracking and rendering, precisely map cosmetics at the right location on the face in live video.

3 - New multi-core optimized web makeup rendering enables smooth and ultra-fast performance across a wide range of computing devices and browsers, with most running above 30 frames-per-second with no noticeable latency.

4 - New intelligent lighting adaptation which adjusts the white balance and exposure of the video, resulting in well-lit and beautiful video and image rendering for each video frame.

"ModiFace's Augmented Reality allows us to seamlessly bring the in-store experience of trying on a lipstick to our consumers -- whether they're shopping from their living rooms or on-the-go. It's a simple and fun way for women to effortlessly explore our wide shade and formula range in lipsticks before they purchase, allowing consumers to have fun with AR and make a decision with confidence," said Laurie Rifkin, Executive Director of Ecommerce at Bobbi Brown Cosmetics.

The Bobbi Brown e-commerce, AR integration, enables shoppers to preview some of the brand's most popular beauty products directly on the product pages where customers make purchasing decisions. It is expected that this integration will have a direct impact on e-commerce sales on the brand's web and mobile web sites.

"Augmented Reality for trying on beauty products has evolved from a nice utility to a transformative technology that defines the brand-consumer relationship and becomes a significant driver of sales and engagement. We are extremely delighted by this first step in the partnership with Bobbi Brown Cosmetics and look forward to all the exciting advancements that we will jointly work together on in the coming months and years," said Parham Aarabi, Founder and CEO of ModiFace.

About ModiFace

ModiFace is the leading creator of intelligent augmented reality technology for the beauty industry, providing customizable AR try-on capability for web/ecommerce, mobile, in-store, and messaging. ModiFace's patented technology, which is based on over a decade of research at Stanford University, powers over 200 custom augmented reality apps for beauty brands such as Sephora, Estée Lauder, Allergan, L'Oréal, Unilever, and Coty. For more information, visit http://www.modiface.com.

