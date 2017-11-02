NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/17 -- PeerLogix, Inc. (the "Company") ("We") (OTC PINK: LOGX), the established standard for tracking non-subscription based Over-the-Top ("OTT") engagement data, today announced select weekly estimates for the week ending October 29, 2017, as compiled by the company's proprietary measurement services. PeerLogix is the established standard for tracking non-subscription based over-the-top viewership data of television, movies, and listeners of music around the world.

Fox's "Kingsman: The Secret Service" propelled its way to first place with a leading 293 thousand hours streamed across all major and mid-major markets, while Paramount's "Interstellar" continues to be a popular choice amongst audiences with over 226 thousand hours streamed. Disney's The Jungle Book, Zootopia and Moana are tops on our Family Movies chart this week with 162, 161, 158 thousand hours streamed, respectively.

Hours Streamed Rank Movie Production Co. (thousand) 1 Kingsman: The Secret Service Fox 293 2 Interstellar Paramount 226 3 The Jungle Book Disney 162 4 Zootopia Disney 161 5 Moana Disney 158

Trends in binge-watching continue to be a more prominent part of consumers' video consumption habits and represent the most engaged viewers amongst audiences. Looking at binge watching results is important as it represents an evolution in viewing habits away from the weekly cadence of traditional linear television -- providing an alternative standpoint by which to assess advertising decisions as binge-watched content is often in ad-free environments.

CBS's "The Big Bang Theory," is tops on our Binge Watched viewership chart this week with an 11% share of viewership hours with PBS's thriller "Sherlock" in second with an 8% share, followed by HBO's "Westworld," BBC's "Peaky Blinders" and AMC's "Better Call Saul" rounding out the top five with 5.5%, 4.9% and 4.8% share, respectively.

Hours Streamed Rank Programming Network (thousand) 1 The Big Bang Theory AMC 48 2 Sherlock HBO 40 3 Westworld Netflix 28 4 Peaky Blinders CBS 25 5 Better Call Saul The CW 24

About PeerLogix

PeerLogix is an advertising technology and data aggregation company providing a proprietary software as a service, or SAAS, platform which enables the tracking and cataloguing of over-the-top viewership and listenership in order to determine consumer trends and preferences based upon media consumption. PeerLogix's patent pending platform collects over-the-top data, including IP addresses of the streaming and downloading parties (e.g., location), the name, media type (whether movie, television, documentary, music, e-books, software, etc.), and genre of media watched, listened or downloaded, and utilizes licensed and publicly available demographic and other databases to further filter the collected data to provide insights into consumer preferences to digital advertising firms, product and media companies, entertainment studios and others.

