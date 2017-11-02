EDITION Announces Seven 2018 Hotel Launches

SHANGHAI | BODRUM | TIMES SQUARE | BARCELONA | BANGKOK | ABU DHABI | WEST HOLLYWOOD

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --With seven new properties scheduled to launch across three continents, and many more in the pipeline, 2018 will mark a pivotal moment for EDITION.

Created through a ground-breaking partnership between boutique hotel creator and innovator Ian Schrager and the global hospitality powerhouse Marriott International, the EDITION brand is slated to grow exponentially from a collection of four to eleven properties by the end of 2018.

2018 is expected to see EDITION firmly positioned as the travel industry's first truly global luxury lifestyle hotel brand. With each hotel distinctive in its own right, EDITION will continue to break new ground and take the hospitality industry into bold, uncharted areas. Its timeless design, uncompromising quality, true originality and impeccable modern service, has defined the boutique hotel category.

Following The Sanya EDITION's launch in December 2016, EDITION's Asian presence is scheduled to expand withtwo additional properties launching in Shanghai and Bangkok in 2018. In addition, the brand's second and third European hotels are set for launch in Bodrum and Barcelona. EDITION will launch its first outpost in the Middle East in Abu Dhabi, whilst EDITION's plans to increase its US presence with two properties located in New York's Times Square and West Hollywood.

The brand's rapid expansion is expected to continue with the addition of nine further hotel launches planned across five continents by 2020, reaching a 20-strong property portfolio by the end of the decade and many more to come.

"All of the EDITION hotels are unique, original and one of a kind, embedded with a sense of time and place" - Ian Schrager.

Please find further details on the properties and their scheduled opening dates below:

The Shanghai EDITION

LAUNCHING MID 2018

The Shanghai EDITION, to be located at the northeast corner of Nanjing Road East and Henan Road in Puxi, West of Huangpu River and just a 5 minute walk from The Bund, is a unique combination of two separate towers featuring 147 guest rooms. The hotel's design includes 10 levels of public space including 5 meeting studios and 2 forums, totalling to over 2,800 sq. ft. Food and beverage outlets include a signature Japanese restaurant on the 23rd floor, a Cantonese dining venue featuring 5 private dining rooms, an all-day dining venue, a lobby bar, a member's club bar with a screening room, an indoor nightlife venue and a rooftop bar. www.editionhotels.com/shanghai

The Bodrum EDITION

LAUNCHING MID 2018

The Bodrum EDITION will be located just 3 kilometers from Plamarina in Yalikavak at the western point of the Bodrum peninsula. The hotel features 99 guest rooms, suites and villas all with views of the Aegean Sea - some with private pools, balconies and gardens. The hotel's design includes an infinity pool, garden lounge, state-of-the art spa facilities with Turkish Hammam and fitness center, kids' club and an exclusive beach club with jetty that houses private cabanas. Unique food and beverage outlets include a library bar, gourmet specialty grill overlooking the bay, night club, and an all-day dining venue. The hotel also has over 4,000 sq. ft. of indoor/outdoor meeting and event space including meeting studios, a ballroom and boardroom. www.editionhotels.com/bodrum

The Times Square EDITION

LAUNCHING MID 2018

The Times Square EDITION, to be located at 701 Seventh Avenue on the corner of 47th Street, features 457 guest rooms with four levels of public space including a 5,000 sq. ft. performance venue, a 1,900 sq. ft. meeting studio, state-of-the-art fitness center and a lobby lounge at check in level. The hotel also boasts distinctive food and beverage outlets including a signature restaurant leading out onto a 5,800 sq. ft. beer garden and event deck overlooking Times Square, and an all-day dining venue also featuring terraces with views of Times Square. www.editionhotels.com/times-square

The Barcelona EDITION

LAUNCHING MID 2018

The Barcelona EDITION will be located in the Ciutat Vella District on the edge of El Born District, only 15 minutes from the beach. The hotel features 100 guest rooms, a signature restaurant, lobby bar/café., Sky bar, swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center and a night club. www.editionhotels.com/barcelona

The Bangkok EDITION

LAUNCHING MID 2018

Known as Thailand's tallest building, The Bangkok EDITION will be located along Naratiwat Road, close to North Sathorn Road junction. The hotel features 155 guest rooms and 5 levels of public space, offering over 5,500 sq. ft. of combined meeting space including a boardroom, main function room and outdoor banquet terrace. Food and beverage outlets include two signature restaurants, a lobby bar and pool bar. A pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and spa with 4 treatment rooms will also be available for hotel guests. www.editionhotels.com/bangkok

The Abu Dhabi EDITION

LAUNCHING LATE 2018

The Abu Dhabi EDITION will be situated in the downtown district on the waterfront of Al Bateen in the Abu Dhabi Marina. The hotel features 244 guest rooms and 57 exclusive residences. Unique food and beverage outlets include 2 signature restaurants, a gourmet market, lobby bar, tea lounge, pool bar and 3-story nightclub. A pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and spa with 7 treatment rooms are also available for hotel guests. The hotel also has over 107k sq. ft. of meeting and event space including several meeting studios, ballrooms and boardrooms.

www.editionhotels.com/abu-dhabi

The West Hollywood EDITION

LAUNCHING LATE 2018

The West Hollywood EDITION, to be located at 9040 West Sunset Boulevard on the east corner of West Sunset Blvd. and North Doheny Drive, features 190 guest rooms, 20 luxury residences and over 5,200 sq. ft. of meeting space. Food and beverage outlets include a signature restaurant, a lobby lounge, rooftop venue and a nightclub/bar. Also available will be a rooftop pool /pool deck and a 4-treatment room spa. www.editionhotels.com/west-hollywood

ABOUT EDITION

EDITION Hotels is an unexpected and refreshing collection of individualized, customized, one-of-a-kind hotels. Showcasing the best of dining and entertainment, services and amenities, each EDITION property is completely unique, reflecting the best of the cultural and social milieu of its location and of the time. Conceived by Ian Schrager in a partnership with Marriott International, EDITION combines the personal, intimate, individualized experience that Ian Schrager is known for, with the global reach, operational expertise and scale of Marriott.

