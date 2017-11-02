Hepatitis C Therapies Market 2017-2027

LONDON, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Revenue Forecasts for Hepatitis C Therapeutics, Direct-Acting Antivirals, Ribavirin, Protease Inhibitors, Polymerase Inhibitors, Interferons & R&D

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )

How this report will benefit you:

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new 180-page report you will receive 67 tables and 50 figures- all unavailable elsewhere.

The 180-page report provides clear detailed insight into the Hepatits C Therapies market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

The revenue of the Hepatitis C market in 2016 is estimated at $19bn and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% in the first half of the forecast period. Oral antivirals accounted for the largest share of the market in 2016, this segment generated $18.7bn.

Read on to discover how this definitive report can transform your own research and save you time.

The new market assessment benefits research, analysis and planning in seven main ways:



• World HCV market revenue to 2027 - discover that industry's overall sales potential

• Two product classes' revenues to 2027 - investigate categories at world level, finding the most lucrative and promising therapy classes

• Eight leading drugs' revenues to 2027 - find sales predictions for top and emerging products, seeing how agents compete and succeed

• 11 national markets in the Americas, Europe and Asia covered, with forecasts to 2027 - discover the best countries for trade expansion

• Activities of established, rising and emerging companies - hear about firms' products, capabilities, advances, collaborations and outlooks

• R&D for antiviral medicines - investigate progress in that industry, exploring technological, clinical and commercial opportunities

• Analysis of what stimulates and restrains that industry and market - assess challenges, strengths, competition and opportunities, helping you succeed.

There you explore business intelligence with research, opinions and predictions found only in that work.

Trying our investigation now lets you discover trends, opportunities and prospects

For treating hepatitis C virus, our report shows you data, trends, opportunities and multilevel sales forecasts. So, avoid missing out. Instead please get that new analysis here now.

Report highlights:

• 192 pages, 67 tables and 50 figures

• Hepatitis C Market Therapies Market Forecast from 2017 to 2027

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the main submarkets:

• Oral Antivirals

• Interferons

• Analysis of the Oral Antivirals drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2027 are provided for the following drugs:

• Harvoni

• Sovaldi

• Epclusa

• Daklinza

• Analysis of the Interferons drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2027 are provided for the following drugs:

• Pegasys

• PegIntron

• Analysis of key players in Hepatitis C Therapeutics:

• Gilead Sciences

• Merck and Co.

• Roche

• Bristol Myers Squibb

• Janssen

• Achillion Pharmaceuticals

• Regional Hepatitis C market forecasts from 2017-2027:



• US forecast 2017-2027,

• China forecast 2017-2027

• Japan forecast 2017-2027

• India forecast 2017-2027

• Germany forecast 2017-2027

• UK forecast 2017-2027

• France forecast 2017-2027

• Brazil Forecast 2017-2027

• Russia Forecast 2017-2027

• Key questions answered:

• What does the future hold for the Hepatitis C Therapies industry?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• What technologies give the most promising candidates for new drugs?

• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which company is likely to success and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

• Which is the company with the highest expected revenue from 2017 to 2027?

• Where lie the best geographical opportunities for selling those antivirals?

• Why will the HCV drug market expand, and what limits its sales growth?

• How will companies overcome challenges in serving regulators, patients and payers?

• Target audience:

• Leading Hepatitis C companies

• Suppliers

• Contractors

• Technologists

• R&D staff

• Consultants

• Analysts

• CEO's

• CIO's

• COO's

• Business development managers

• Investors

• Governments

• Agencies

• Industry organisations

• Banks

With our study you see how that market can develop and perform, benefiting your reputation for insight and authority.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.comor +44-(0)-20-7336-6100 or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2036/Hepatitis-C-Therapies-Market-2017-2027

Companies and Organisations Mentioned

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hualida Biotech

3S Bio

LG Life Sciences

Reliance Life Sciences

Gets Pharma

Feron

PharmStandard

Amega Biotech

Probiomed

Intas Biopharmaceuticals

Merck and Co.

Biolex

Bristol Myers Squibb

The European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention

Boehringer Ingelheim

National Health Service (NHS)

National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE)

Chinese State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA)

Abbvie

Roche

Gilead Sciences

Janssen

Medivir

Achillion Pharmaceuticals

Presidio Pharmaceuticals

Santaris

Regulus Therapeutics

ChronTech Pharma

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

GlobeImmune

Okairos Inc

Pharmasset

Ranbaxy Laboratories

Cadila Healthcare

Sequent Scientific

Hetero abs

Strides Acrolabs

Cipla

Mylan Laboratories

Alios BioPharma

Anadys

Inhibitex

Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (JMHLW)

Idenix

World Health Organisation (WHO)

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com