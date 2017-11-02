Roughly three months ago, investors cheered as Bitcoin prices broke above $3,000. It had just survived a hard fork (the one that created Bitcoin Cash), and markets were foaming at the mouth. It turns out we hadn't seen anything yet, because…...Bitcoin hit $7,191.00 today.There is no mystery behind the epic rally. Everyone knows it happened because the CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) decided to list Bitcoin futures.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...