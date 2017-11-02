In Ovations Holdings, Inc. Acknowledges Distribution Agreement with Oregon BioChar Solutions, Plus Update

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2017 / In Ovations Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: INOH) announces a distribution agreement with Oregon Biochar for its line of premium biocharcoal and soil amendments.

According to Mark Goldberg, Chief Executive Officer of INOH, "This is a great opportunity to partner with a terrific team of innovators focused on production of premium materials and products for the Cannabis Industry. Biochar enhances the fertility and stability of the soils and plowed directly into the ground. The cannabis industry is highly focused on biochar as a soil amendments. As legal cannabis becomes commoditized, growers are looking for competitive advantages in yield and quality. Premium biocharcoal and soil amendments will play an important role in the company's growth. We are very excited to add this relationship to our portfolio relationships."

Grant Scheve, VP Sales for Oregon Biochar Solutions stated, "Our company has been very impressed by the ability of INOH to strategically form a team to address the growing needs of the cannabis/hemp arena. We are pleased to have a distribution agreement in place and start working with the advisory board of INOH. In the coming months, we are expanding our product line which will include an Organic line of Biochar and a very impressive biochar activator."

In addition to producing biochar, Oregon Biochar Solutions also generates renewable energy in Southern Oregon. Grant also noted, "Our goal is to produce a product that is reliable, high quality and renewable. It really all boils down to biomass utilization. We undoubtedly believe renewable energy and biochar in a combined process is the best end use of our country's underutilized resource."

Additional information on INOH's new customers and service partners in the Cannabis Industry will be made available as appropriate.

UPDATE

In addition, Gary Williams, Lead Advisor of our Cannabis and Hemp Division stated:

"INOH is currently conducting cannabis grow trials in a state of the art 10,000 sq ft Oregon grow facility using standard Bio-Char to soil ratios to assess the effectiveness of the product in the cannabis/hemp environments. The test is in its third week and stats will be gathered at the one month point. So far the Bio-Char plants are showing a marked improvement in these early stages of growth over the non bio-char plants and further increases in size and overall yield of the plants is expected."

ABOUT

In Ovations Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary, Electro Verde Inc., entered into a marketing distribution agreement with Seychelle Water Environmental Technologies, Inc. which manufactures and supplies revolutionary water filtration systems featuring breakthrough technology, most notably, Ionic Adsorption Micro Filtration. Seychelle is a prominent company in the fast-growing water filtration industry, who markets a complete line of top-quality portable water filtration products and brands in North America and worldwide. The company is a minority owner of Atmospheric Water Aquarius Brands) a company involved in water purification. The Company is also engaged in identifying and engaging in other business opportunities for purposes of diversification and revenue generation.

Oregon Biochar Solutions manufactures biochar in Southern Oregon. This substance is suitable for the creation of biochar-based soil amendment products, and new research suggests that it is appropriate for certain water filtration and environmental remediation applications. The companies website can be viewed at Chardirect.com.

Aquarius Brands™ is a group of companies specializing in water generation, conservation and education for aquaculture, homes, businesses, hotels, restaurants, schools, utility companies and more. Their products include AWS AquaBoy® air to water generators™, AquaSaver water processing equipment, Boomerang™ high-capacity compact bottling machines™, Retrax solar solutions™ and DroughtBuster ™water saving devices.

In Ovations Holdings, Inc. does not grow, process, sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA).

