A.M. Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to "a" from "a-" of The Service Insurance Company, Inc. (SIC) (West Orange, NJ).. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to stable from positive.

The rating upgrades reflect SIC's continued favorable operating trends and very strong risk-adjusted capitalization. The company has a long-standing tradition of producing favorable underwriting and operating returns in the surety market. SIC focuses primarily on smaller limit surety bonds and serves a variety of different business classes. The company's risk-adjusted capitalization is aided by consistently favorable reserve development, solid underwriting and operating cash flows, consistent investment income and a comprehensive reinsurance profile.

These positive rating factors are offset by the company's somewhat limited business profile. SIC is licensed currently in 19 states; however, over 90% of premiums relate to either New Jersey or New York, which exposes it to competitive, regulatory and legislative market pressures. Additionally, the company has witnessed a minor uptick in underwriting expenses in recent years. These increased expenses reflect expansion initiatives and internal technology updates. While the company continues to expand its geographical footprint, it continues to practice the same conservative underwriting techniques that have led to its past success.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best's Credit Ratings and A.M. Best press releases, please view Guide for Media Proper Use of Best's Credit Ratings and A.M. Best Rating Action Press Releases

A.M. Best is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2017 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171102005977/en/

Contacts:

A.M. Best

Dan Hofmeister, +1 908 439 2200, ext. 5385

Financial Analyst

dan.hofmeister@ambest.com

or

Joseph Burtone, +1 908 439 2200, ext. 5125

Director

joseph.burtone@ambest.com

or

Christopher Sharkey, +1 908 439 2200, ext. 5159

Manager, Public Relations

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

or

Jim Peavy, +1 908 439 2200, ext. 5644

Director, Public Relations

james.peavy@ambest.com