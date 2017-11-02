The "Global Retort Packaging Market Forecasts and Trends (2016 2021)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global retort packaging market is segmented in terms of types of packaging, materials used, end users, and geography. On the basis of packaging types, the market is categorized into pouches packaging, cartoons packaging, and trays packaging. Additionally, the retort packaging market is further divided on the basis of materials used for retort packaging such as polypropylene, polyester, aluminium foil, paper board, food grade cast polypropylene, and others. Retort packaging market end-use comprise of food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare.

Rapidly increasing requirement for light weight and compact packaging and rising number of packaged food industry are the key factors boosting the retort packaging market growth and competitive environment globally. Moreover, retort packaging is becoming trendy in the frozen food and beverage market due to the growing demand for compact and light weight packaging. Recently, rise in the demand for ready-made meals and enlargement in the flexible packaging market are expected to be the chief drivers of the retort packaging market.

The Asia-pacific region is estimated to be the rapid growing market for retort packaging as compared to other region followed by Europe and North America. This is due to:

Rising disposable income

Changing lifestyle

Wide growth in population and packaged food industry.

Companies Mentioned:

Berry Plastics Corporation



Amcor Limited



Otsuka Holdings Co., Limited



Mondi Group



Astrapak Limited



Sonoco Products Company



Clondalkin Industries BV



Bemis Company, Inc.



Insite Towers



Coveris



Tredegar Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Technology Snapshot

6. Market Segmentation

7. Vendor Market Share Analysis

8. Competitive intelligence- Company profiles

9. Investment Analysis

10. Future of Retort Packaging

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f97677/global_retort

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171102005981/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Food Packaging