The global retort packaging market is segmented in terms of types of packaging, materials used, end users, and geography. On the basis of packaging types, the market is categorized into pouches packaging, cartoons packaging, and trays packaging. Additionally, the retort packaging market is further divided on the basis of materials used for retort packaging such as polypropylene, polyester, aluminium foil, paper board, food grade cast polypropylene, and others. Retort packaging market end-use comprise of food, beverage, personal care, and healthcare.
Rapidly increasing requirement for light weight and compact packaging and rising number of packaged food industry are the key factors boosting the retort packaging market growth and competitive environment globally. Moreover, retort packaging is becoming trendy in the frozen food and beverage market due to the growing demand for compact and light weight packaging. Recently, rise in the demand for ready-made meals and enlargement in the flexible packaging market are expected to be the chief drivers of the retort packaging market.
The Asia-pacific region is estimated to be the rapid growing market for retort packaging as compared to other region followed by Europe and North America. This is due to:
- Rising disposable income
- Changing lifestyle
- Wide growth in population and packaged food industry.
