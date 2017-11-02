US Market Report for Ankylosing Spondylitis Immunology Drugs 2018 - Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

DUBLIN, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "US Market Report for Ankylosing Spondylitis Immunology Drugs 2018 - MedCore" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

General Report Contents

Market Analyses include: Unit Sales, ASPs, Market Value & Growth Trends

Market Drivers & Limiters for each chapter segment

Competitive Analysis for each chapter segment

Section on recent mergers & acquisitions

Treatment options for the AS include medication, exercise, physical therapy and others. In severe cases posture correcting surgery may also be an option. The medication treatment includes nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen, naproxen, and aspirin. If NSAIDs alone do not control inflammation, it may require an injection of corticosteroids directly into the affected joints to bring quick but temporary relief. An injection may be given to the sacroiliac, hip, knee joint, but it is not given in the spine.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1. Version History



2. 9-Step Methodology



3. Mechanism of Action

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Tumor Necrosis Factor (Tnf)

3.1.2 B-Cell Inhibitors

3.1.3 Interleukin Inhibitors

3.1.4 Janus Kinase Inhibitors

3.1.5 Co-Stimulation Modulators



4. Product Assessment

4.1 Key Marketed Products

4.1.1 Abatacept (Orencia)

4.1.1.1 Future Developments

4.1.1.2 Currently Marketed Products By Company

4.1.2 Adalimumab (Humira)

4.1.2.1 Future Developments

4.1.2.2 Currently Marketed Products By Company

4.1.3 Certolizumab Pegol (Cimzia)

4.1.3.1 Future Developments

4.1.3.2 Currently Marketed Products By Company

4.1.4 Etanercept (Enbrel, Benepali)

4.1.4.1 Future Developments

4.1.4.2 Currently Marketed Products By Company

4.1.5 Golimumab (Simponi)

4.1.5.1 Future Developments

4.1.5.2 Currently Marketed Products By Company

4.1.6 Infliximab (Remicade, Inflectra, Remsima, Flixabi, Renflexis)

4.1.6.1 Future Developments

4.1.6.2 Currently Marketed Products By Company

4.1.7 Natalizumab (Tysabri)

4.1.7.1 Currently Marketed Products By Company

4.1.8 Rituximab (Rituxan, Mabthera, Rixathon, Truxima)

4.1.8.1 Future Developments

4.1.8.2 Currently Marketed Products By Company

4.1.9 Tocilizumab (Actemra/Roactemra)

4.1.9.1 Currently Marketed Products By Company

4.1.10 Tofacitinib (Xeljanz)

4.1.10.1 Future Developments

4.1.10.2 Currently Marketed Products By Company

4.1.11 Ustekinumab (Stelara)

4.1.11.1 Future Developments

4.1.11.2 Currently Marketed Products By Company

4.1.12 Vedolizumab (Entyvio)

4.1.12.1 Currently Marketed Products By Company

4.2 Key Products in Pipeline

4.2.1 Barcitinb (Olumiant)

4.2.2 Guselkumab (Tremfya)

4.2.3 Cobitolimod (Kappaproct)

4.2.4 Mavrilimumab

4.2.5 Sirukumab

4.2.6 Vobarilizumab

4.3 Products in Development By Core Companies

4.4 Clinical Trial By Disease

4.4.1 Rheumatoid Arthritis

4.4.1.1 Study Completion Date: 2017

4.4.1.2 Study Completion Date: 2016

4.4.2 Crohn'S Disease (Cd)

4.4.2.1 Study Completion Date: 2017

4.4.2.2 Study Completion Date: 2016

4.4.2.3 Study Completion Date: 2015

4.4.3 Ankylosing Spondylitis (As)

4.4.3.1 Study Completion Date: 2017

4.4.3.2 Study Completion Date: 2016

4.4.3.3 Study Completion Date: 2015

4.4.4 Psoriasis (Ps)

4.4.4.1 Study Completion Date: 2017

4.4.4.2 Study Completion Date: 2016

4.4.5 Ulcerative Colitis (Uc)

4.4.5.1 Study Completion Date: 2016

4.4.5.2 Study Completion Date: 2015



5. Country Profile

5.1 United States

5.1.1 Population And Demographics

5.1.2 Treatment Size Analysis for 2017

5.1.3 Drug Cost Analysis



6. Ankylosing Spondylitis Market

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Causes And Disease Progression

6.1.2 Diagnosis And Treatment Options

6.1.3 Symptoms And Complications

6.1.4 Epidemiology

6.2 Market Overview

6.3 Trend Analysis

6.4 Competitive Analysis



Companies Mentioned



AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

UCB S.A.

