Africa e-learning Market Reached a Value of More Than US$ 600 Million in 2016, Exhibiting a CAGR of Around 15% During 2009-2016

E-learning is a system based on formalized teaching with the help of electronic resources. It can be termed as a network enabled transfer of skills and knowledge which offers the flexibility to fit in a large number of recipients at the same or different time schedules. It is gaining prominence in the African countries as classroom teaching is unable to meet the growing need to impart quality education. The African education system is underfunded with education institutes being situated in remote areas and lacking considerably qualified teaching staff. As a result of this, learners from different areas are encouraged towards adopting e-learning methods, such as K-12 sector, post-secondary, corporate and government learning, etc.



From desktop computers to smartphones, e-learning spans the array of devices that are available for the consumers. It facilitates the learners to choose from a wide range of specially designed courses, along with accessing various learning tools, sharing content online, and engaging in interactive sessions from miles apart. E-learning also aids learners with different learning abilities to proceed through courses as per their convenience. As a result of its various advantages, the market for e-learning is further expected to reach a value of more than US$ 1,400 Million by 2022.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type as packaged content, services and platform. Currently, packaged content accounts for the majority of the total market share. The market is further segmented on the basis of technology, covering mobile learning, simulation based learning, game based learning, learning management system (LMS), etc. Amongst these, mobile learning holds the majority of the market share. On a regional-basis, South Africa, Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia, and Kenya emerge as countries where e-learning is gaining prominence rapidly. South Africa represents the largest region, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the African market. An analysis of the competitive landscape provides the details key players operative in the market. Some of the major players are Eneza Education, Via Afrika, Obami, Tutor.ng, and Dapt.io.



This report provides a deep insight into the Africa e-learning industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the Africa e-learning industry in any manner.



Key Aspects Analysed:

Trends and dynamics in the e-learning market.

Major product types and their current and future market potential.

Major technology segments and their current and future market potential.

Key drivers/restraints and their impact on the current and future market scenario.

Examination of the competitive landscape.

Major E-Learning Types Covered in This Report:

Packaged Content

Services

Platforms

Major Technologies Covered in This Report:

Mobile Learning

Simulation Based Learning

Game Based Learning

Learning Management System (LMS)

Others

Major Sectors Covered in This Report:

K-12 Sector

Post-Secondary

Corporate and Government Learning

Others

Major Regions Covered in This Report:

South Africa

Morocco

Nigeria

Tunisia

Kenya

Others

Focus of the Analysis:

Overview

Historical and current market scenario

Market trends

Market forecast

