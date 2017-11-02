USA Real Estate Holding Company: USTC to Dramatically Reduce Authorized Shares

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2017 / USA Real Estate Holding Co. (OTC PINK: USTC) notifies shareholders that the board has recently voted to amend the company's Articles of Incorporation with the State of Delaware to reflect substantial reduction of authorized shares of common stock to Five Hundred Million (500,000,000).

"We have decided to decrease the number of shares authorized, as we believe a lower number of authorized shares will allow us to sustain a good stock price while building a solid market cap for the company in the long term," said CEO, Bilal Shafi.

ABOUT USA REAL ESTATE HOLDING:

USA Real Estate Holding Company (OTC PINK: USTC) is a public holding company that targets acquisitions of undervalued, niche companies with high growth potential, including real estate properties, Fintech companies, and other emerging digital technologies. For more details, please visit www.usarealestateholding.com.

Bilal Shafi, CEO | info@usarealestateholding.com | Tel: 866-557-5745

