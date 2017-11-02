TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/17 -- With Bill 148 poised to go to third reading, Ontario Federation of Labour President Chris Buckley will outline needed amendments to Bill 148 at Committee hearings today. He will also speak at a Queen's Park OPSEU rally for contract faculty who have been on strike for decent work since October 15.

Bill 148 will amend the Labour Relations Act and the Employment Standards Act. This is the first review of those laws in over two decades and will set workplace standards in Ontario for all future workers in the province whether they are part of a union or not.

"Bill 148 takes some important steps but it needs to go much further to safeguard decent work for generations to come," said Buckley. "Contract faculty in colleges are experiencing precarious work firsthand. These workers are at one of the frontlines of fighting against precarious work. When our government amends Bill 148, it needs to look around at what these workers and so many others face every day, including low wages and no job security, then make changes that support decent work."

Chris Buckley will speak twice today:

Queen's Park Rally to Support Decent Work and Striking College Faculty: When: Rally from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. Where: Queen's Park Speaker: Chris Buckley, President, Ontario Federation of Labour Queen's Park Committee Room: When: 2:30 p.m. Where: Queen's Park, Committee Room 151 Speaker: Chris Buckley, President, Ontario Federation of Labour

The OFL's www.MakeItFair.ca campaign takes on issues of inequality in the workforce, and coincides with the province's "Changing Workplaces Review." The campaign gives voice to unions' demands for across-the-board changes to the Employment Standards Act and the Labour Relations Act that would improve standards for every worker and make it easier for them to join a union.

The OFL represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter.

