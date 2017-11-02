Squirro's customers can now benefit from comprehensive search across multiple Salesforce implementations and unstructured data in other enterprise systems

Squirro, an AI-driven advanced context intelligence and data insights solution provider, today announced the launch of Squirro Search on the Salesforce AppExchange, empowering businesses to connect with their customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways.

Squirro Search is a contextual search tool that allows users to search across their customer data in multiple Salesforce instances. It goes far beyond traditional search tools to include not only data held within their Salesforce instance but also the data in other enterprise systems too, both structured and unstructured. Squirro Search is a solution for discovering and unifying customer data across Multi-Org environments.

The ability to search across all enterprise systems, such as customer support, billing, intranets or even news from the internet relating to that customer, offers a true 360-degree view. Squirro's contextual search technology will also provide related customer information with each query. This allows a deeper understanding of customers and their preferences and intent, while the Graph View shows contact points within an organization.

Squirro Search is available to Salesforce Sales Cloud and Service Cloud users and utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to access unstructured enterprise data and include sentiment analysis as it provides an understanding of an organization's customers.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Squirro Search will be available on the AppExchange on November 6, 2017.

Comments on the News

"We have taken what we previously offered to customers on a bespoke basis, combined with machine learning and AI, and made it available to Salesforce users," said Dorian Selz, CEO, Squirro. "Allowing users to search their unstructured data along with the ability to search across multiple Salesforce instances is a powerful proposition, and provides users with a deep and thorough customer understanding and insight."

"Everyone and everything is getting smarter and more connected than ever before, and companies are looking to transform the way they connect with customers, partners and employees," said Kori O'Brien, SVP, ISV Sales, Salesforce. "By leveraging the power of the Salesforce Platform, Squirro provides customers with an exciting new way to search customer data, learning what those customers want and using that insight to reduce churn and improve service levels."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 4,000 solutions, 5 million customer installs and 70,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

About Squirro

Squirro is an AI-driven cognitive insights company, with an advanced context intelligence insights solution. Powered by proprietary Artificial Intelligence techniques built around the company's core USPs of Concept Detection, Auto-Discovery, and Anomaly Trend Detection, Squirro's cognitive insights engine turns meaningless data into meaningful actionable insights.

Squirro works with global data-driven organizations, predominantly in financial services, insurances, telecoms, and manufacturing industries, such as Helvetia Insurance, Brookson, Evalueserve, Investec, and SwissRe. Founded in 2012, Squirro currently has offices in Zurich, Munich, London, New York and Singapore.

For more information, please visit https://squirro.com/ or https://squirro.com/squirro-search-salesforce

