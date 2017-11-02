Lubrizol: Lubrizol to Discuss Innovation at ICIS & ELGI Industrial Lubricants Conference

Lubrizol to Discuss Innovation

at ICIS & ELGI Industrial Lubricants Conference

CLEVELAND, November 2, 2017 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces that Allan Barber, global OEM manager with Lubrizol Additives' Industrial Lubricant Additives business, and universally regarded as an expert in industrial hydraulics, has been selected to serve on a panel at the 4th ICIS & ELGI Industrial Lubricants Conference (https://www.icisconference.com/Industriallubricants17) in Vienna, Austria.

A chemist by trade, Barber brings 40 years of technical experience to this discussion. From quality control and product development of finished lubricants and process development of oil recycling to managing a group of product development formulators and Lubrizol's Industrial OEM liaison team, he has developed a vast understanding of the industry. In addition, Barber has written several technical papers on lubrication and co-authored a book "Hydraulic Fluids: A Practical Guide." He is also convenor of ISO TC28/SC4 WG3 classifications and specifications for hydraulic fluids, a member of the NFPC Advisory Board and an active member of BFPA TC16 Fluids group.

Barber joins two other industry experts on Thursday, November 16, 2017, at 11:30 a.m. CEST to discuss innovation in industrial lubricants and the drive for collaboration. Among other topics, he and the panel will discuss the role of innovation, sustainability and regulation, what more needs to be done to foster collaboration across the value chain and what is next for the industrial lubricants sector.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,300 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2016 were $6.5 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

Media Contact

Jen Brawner

+1 440 347 5479

Website: www.lubrizol.com (http://www.lubrizol.com)

###





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Lubrizol via Globenewswire

