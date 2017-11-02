United States $100+ Billion Paper Cups and Paper Plates Market, 2022

DUBLIN, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "US Paper Cups and Paper Plates Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The US paper cups and paper plates market reached a value of US$ 104 Billion in 2016
The well-established food service sector has led the United States to represent one of the largest market for paper cups and paper plates worldwide.
Paper cups are often covered with plastic resin to increase their durability, make them liquid resistant and prevent them from soaking the moisture and becoming soggy. Owing to this, they are extensively used to dispense beverages such as tea, coffee, soup, etc. Moreover, paper disposables such as cups and plates do not require cleaning, and therefore can be discarded easily after use.
As a result of growing urbanization, hectic lifestyle and surging income levels, consumer prefer to use disposables instead of reusable utensils to save time and effort, thereby encouraging the growth of the paper cups and paper plates market.
Further, plastic and foam disposables cause environmental damage, thus governments across the world are supporting the use of paper cups and plates.
The market is expected to reach a value of US$ 119 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of more than 2% during 2017-2022.
Some of the major players are International Paper, Dart, Dixie, Hefty and Huhtamaki.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope & Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Paper Cups and Paper Plates Industry
6 US Paper Cups and Paper Plates Industry
7 Market Breakup by Type
8 Market Breakup by Hot and Cold Paper Cups
9 Market Breakup by Single and Double Wall Paper Cups
10 Market Breakup by Paper Plates
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Paper Cups Manufacturing Process
13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
14 Loans and Financial Assistance
15 Project Economics
16 Key Player Profiles
