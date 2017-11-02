Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Car Rental Services Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, pricing models, procurement best practices, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the travel and entertainment industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of car rental services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The demand for car rentals is on the rise due to the global expansion of organizations, leading to an increase in business travel, which is leading to the demand for car rental services," says SpendEdge procurement research analyst Tridib Bora. "Also, car rental service providers are adopting new technologies such as incorporation of Wi-Fi connectivity in cars to deliver a better customer experience," added Tridib.

The growth of the global car rental services can be attributed to the stringent government regulations toward pollution control, the inadequate infrastructure of roads which leads to traffic jams, and volatility in crude oil prices which generate more demand for car rentals. The global car rental services market is highly competitive in terms of pricing due to the presence of multiple domestic and regional players.

The buyers should select suppliers that provide fuel-efficient vehicles. Engaging with suppliers after a thorough evaluation of vehicles in their fleet with regard to energy-efficiency/fuel consumption will help the buyers reduce their carbon footprints as well as enable them to save significantly on fuel costs in the long run.

One of the key challenges faced by the buyers in the car rental services market includes difficulty in identifying suppliers with a wide range of vehicles. The suppliers may not have a wide range of vehicles in their portfolios; this may lead to underutilization of fleet, which can add to their operational costs.

Car Rental Services Market Pricing Trends

Fixed pricing is the most adopted pricing model in the industry. However, integrated pricing has a high potential for growth as it provides a high level of transparency to buyers. The fixed-pricing model offers buyers the advantage of budget predictability. Also, the buyers do not have to pay extra in case of changes in market prices whereas the buyers who follow distance-based pricing model, pay only for the distance traveled, and it is less expensive when compared with other pricing models.

