The company also announced its next-generation NGT solar cells have entered the certification process, with planned production to begin in the third quarter of next year.

SunPower reported that it gained marketshare in the United States' residential market and continued its growth in the U.S. commercial sector during its third-quarter earnings call. The module manufacturer lost $54 million in the third quarter on revenues of $477 million, an improvement over the second quarter when it reported losses of $94 million on revenues of $337 million.

According to SunPower President and CEO Tom Werner, the company is projecting fourth quarter revenues between $635 million and $685 million, with another net loss between $80 million to $55 million. Still, the company believes it will return to "sustainable profitability" in the second half of 2018.

In part, the company is banking on its new NGT cell/module technology, which it has begun getting certified and is expected to be in volume production in the second half of next year. Orders for the factory equipment to produce ...

