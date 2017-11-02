The nation's largest residential PV installer deployed only 109 MW of solar during Q3, its lowest level in many years, but it did install 110 MWh of battery storage.

Elon Musk has a lot going on these days. The start of mass production of Tesla's low-cost Model 3 electric vehicle (EV) has experienced major hiccups, resulting only 222 rolling off the production lines during Q3. Additionally, Tesla is busy supplying hospitals in Puerto Rico with power, building what is perhaps the world's largest battery system in Australia, and preparing to roll out an electric semi later this month.

What appears to not be a priority for Tesla is growing or even maintaining its market share in the distributed solar space. The company deployed only 109 MW of PV systems during Q3 2017, its lowest level in many years.

In its quarterly letter to investors Tesla excused this decline by noting that it was pulling away from lower-margin commercial and industrial solar deals. However such a low level indicates a fall in residential solar deployment as well and can also be seen in light of the contraction of the national residential solar market beginning in late 2016.

Both Tesla/SolarCity and Vivint pulled back from ambitious growth paths last year, which was followed by a decline in the overall residential solar market, with more business going to the "long ...

