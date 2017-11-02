JACKSONVILLE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/17 -- Blue Water Ventures International (OTC PINK: BWVI) is pleased to announce that the company and its project partner Endurance Exploration Group (OTCQB: EXPL) have deployed to a shipwreck site thought to be the wreck site of the Pulaski, a paddlewheel steamship that sank in the waters off North Carolina in 1838. The site is under an admiralty claim held by EXPL Swordfish Partners, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Endurance Exploration Group, Inc.

Expedition personnel on board the BVWI Recovery Vessel Blue Water Rose are now conducting operations to undertake a systematic excavation of the wreck. Dive teams are making the necessary preparations on specific areas of the wreck, so members of the marine archaeological team can focus on positively identifying the wreck. Other members of the expedition are engaged in additional surveying and mapping of the overall site.

Further details relating to this exploration project as well as other company activities will be released as operations continue. For further information about Blue Water Ventures International (OTC PINK: BWVI) please visit our website at http://www.bwvint.com/. For further information about Endurance Exploration please visit http://www.eexpl.com.

About Blue Water Ventures International, Inc.:

The Company is engaged in the business of conducting archaeologically-sensitive recoveries of cargo and artifacts from shipwrecks. Its operations to date have focused on shallow water search and recovery projects in less than 150 feet of water. The Company is now expanding its focus to include deep-water salvage of historic and modern-day shipwrecks. For more information go to http://www.bwvint.com

About Endurance Exploration Group, Inc.:

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. specializes in historic shipwreck research, subsea search, survey and recovery of lost ship containing valuable cargoes. Over the last 5 years, Endurance has developed a research database of over 1,400 ships that are known to be lost with valuable cargoes in the world oceans.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," and other words and terms of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: ability to further strengthen our balance sheet, ability to raise funding for continued operations, ability to successfully and profitably locate additional wrecks and cargo, ability to establish ownership, and other factors. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update such statements.

