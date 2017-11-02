Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-11-02 15:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On November 1, 2017, the Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus decided to amend the composition of the Audit Committee by appointing Viktor Mõisja as a new member and recalling Olari Taal. AS Merko Ehitus Audit Committee continues with three members: Teet Roopalu (the Chairman), Indrek Neivelt and Viktor Mõisja.



AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of Estonia's leading construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market, construction company Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2016, the group employed 797 people and the company's 2016 revenue was EUR 252 million.