

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics NV (PHGFF.PK, PHG) reiterated its targets for the medium term: Next to the 4% - 6% comparable sales growth and an Adjusted EBITA margin step-up of 100 basis points on average per year for the 2017 - 2020 period.



Philips also continues to expect to generate approximately 1 billion euros - EUR 1.5 billion of free cash flow annually and an improvement of the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to mid-to-high teens by 2020.



At a meeting with investors and financial analysts today in New York, Royal Philips would provide an update on the company strategy and performance. Chief Executive Officer Frans van Houten, together with Chief Financial Officer Abhijit Bhattacharya and several senior executives would discuss the company's momentum following its transformation and the many attractive opportunities in the fast growing 149 billion euros health technology market.



